Afghanistan Declares Tuesday as Day of Arafah, Wednesday as Eid al-Adha

Afghanistan’s Supreme Court announced on Sunday that the crescent moon marking the start of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah was not sighted across the country, officially setting Wednesday next week as the first day of Eid al-Adha.

In an official statement, the court’s Central Moon-Sighting Committee said reports received from provincial committees across Afghanistan confirmed that the Dhul Hijjah crescent was not visible on Saturday evening. Based on these findings, the court declared Sunday as the final day of Dhul Qa’dah.

According to the announcement, Monday, May 18, will mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah, while Tuesday will be observed as the Day of Arafah, one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha celebrations will begin nationwide on Wednesday, with Muslims across the country expected to gather for special congregational prayers and traditional rituals.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims worldwide. The holiday is marked by early morning prayers, the ritual sacrifice of livestock, charitable distribution of meat to the poor and needy, and family gatherings.

The festival commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), who was willing to sacrifice his son in submission to God’s command before being divinely instructed to offer a ram instead. The occasion also coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims gather to perform sacred rites, including the observance of the Day of Arafah at Mount Arafat.

Afghanistan traditionally determines the dates of major Islamic events through local moon-sighting committees operating in provinces across the country. Religious scholars and local observers conduct annual moon-sighting efforts ahead of the two major Eid holidays, collecting testimonies from different regions before the Supreme Court issues an official nationwide declaration.

Because Afghanistan relies on independent lunar observations, the dates of Islamic holidays sometimes differ from neighboring countries and other parts of the Muslim world, where separate moon-sighting authorities or astronomical calculations may be used to determine the start of Islamic months.

The announcement comes as Afghan families prepare for Eid festivities amid ongoing economic challenges, with many hoping the holiday will bring moments of spiritual reflection, unity, and relief for communities across the country.

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