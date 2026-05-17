Russia Sees Decline in Afghan Asylum Applications During First Quarter of 2026

Russia received 40 asylum applications from Afghan citizens during the first three months of 2026, marking a noticeable decline compared to the same period last year, according to data released by Russian state media.

Russian news agency TASS reported on Sunday, May 17, citing statistics compiled by agencies under Russia’s Interior Ministry, that a total of 1,329 foreign nationals applied for asylum in the country during the first quarter of 2026.

The figures show that Ukrainian citizens submitted the largest number of asylum requests, accounting for 712 applications. Syrian nationals ranked second with 232 applications, followed by Iranian citizens with 52 requests.

Afghanistan placed fourth on the list, with 40 asylum applications, while Uzbek citizens followed closely behind with 25 submissions.

The latest figures represent a decline in Afghan asylum requests compared to the first quarter of 2025, when 64 Afghan nationals sought protection in Russia. The decrease continues a broader downward trend in applications from Afghans, who previously ranked among the top groups seeking asylum in the Russian Federation.

Despite the persistent humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan, Russia has historically approved only a limited number of asylum claims from Afghan nationals. Many applicants have faced rejection or prolonged administrative uncertainty, even as conditions inside Afghanistan remain unstable.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 following the collapse of the internationally backed Afghan government, thousands of Afghans have fled the country in search of safety and long-term protection abroad. Many have sought refuge in neighboring countries, Europe, and parts of Asia amid fears of political persecution, economic collapse, and severe restrictions on civil liberties.

International organizations, including UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies, have repeatedly warned that Afghanistan continues to face worsening poverty, widespread unemployment, and shrinking access to basic rights, particularly for women and girls.

In Russia, asylum status can offer several legal protections and practical benefits. Recognized asylum seekers are generally granted legal residency rights, access to state healthcare services, educational opportunities, and formal employment without requiring separate work permits. In some cases, asylum status can also serve as a pathway toward permanent residency and eventual Russian citizenship.

The report also noted a shift in asylum patterns compared to previous years. During the same period in 2025, Syrian nationals led asylum applications in Russia, while Afghan citizens ranked among the highest groups seeking international protection.

The decline in Afghan applications may reflect growing barriers to migration routes, stricter administrative controls, or changing perceptions among Afghan asylum seekers about the likelihood of securing protection in Russia. Nevertheless, Afghanistan’s ongoing political uncertainty and deepening humanitarian crisis continue to drive displacement across the region and beyond.

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