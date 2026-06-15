OCHA: Malnutrition Situation Worsens Across Afghanistan

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced that malnutrition rates in 26 provinces of Afghanistan have worsened compared to 2025.

According to an OCHA report published on Monday, June 15, 2026, the nutrition situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated alarmingly during 2026, with cases continuing to rise.

The report states that 12 provinces — Helmand, Daikundi, Zabul, Baghlan, Uruzgan, Paktika, Nuristan, Sar-e-Pul, Ghor, Kandahar, Faryab, and Logar — are facing a critical situation.

The organization added that nearly 40 percent of infants under six months of age suffering from severe acute malnutrition with medical complications require hospitalization for treatment, placing significant pressure on health services and affecting the well-being of young children.

OCHA warned that children under the age of two have been the most affected, accounting for 83 percent of severe malnutrition cases and 77 percent of moderate malnutrition cases.

According to the report, around 19 percent of moderate malnutrition cases are also considered high-risk. OCHA noted that poverty has increased in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The widespread rise in unemployment and poverty has led to a growing need for humanitarian assistance, with some families struggling to secure even their daily bread.