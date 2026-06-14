Traffic Accident in Ghazni Leaves 31 Dead and Injured

The Taliban’s Police Command in Ghazni Province has announced that a traffic accident in the province left two people dead and 29 others injured.

According to the media office of the Taliban Police Command in Ghazni, the accident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday in the “Rawza Kotal” area of the provincial capital.

Taliban officials stated that the accident happened when a passenger bus (580 model) collided with a trailer truck.

Reports indicate that 11 women were among the injured, eight of whom sustained minor injuries.

Health sources confirmed that the condition of most of the injured is satisfactory. Authorities attributed the accident to nighttime darkness and driver negligence.

Traffic accidents continue to claim lives and injure many people across the country.

In a recent similar incident, five people were killed in a traffic accident in Kunduz Province. Driver negligence, the lack of standard roads, and weak enforcement of traffic regulations are considered the main causes of such accidents.