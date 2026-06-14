Traffic Accident in Ghazni Leaves 31 Dead and Injured
The Taliban’s Police Command in Ghazni Province has announced that a traffic accident in the province left two people dead and 29 others injured.
According to the media office of the Taliban Police Command in Ghazni, the accident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday in the “Rawza Kotal” area of the provincial capital.
Taliban officials stated that the accident happened when a passenger bus (580 model) collided with a trailer truck.
Reports indicate that 11 women were among the injured, eight of whom sustained minor injuries.
Health sources confirmed that the condition of most of the injured is satisfactory. Authorities attributed the accident to nighttime darkness and driver negligence.
Traffic accidents continue to claim lives and injure many people across the country.
In a recent similar incident, five people were killed in a traffic accident in Kunduz Province. Driver negligence, the lack of standard roads, and weak enforcement of traffic regulations are considered the main causes of such accidents.
Support Dawat Media Center
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Dawat Media Center from as little as $/€10 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you
DNB Bank AC # 0530 2294668
Account for international payments: NO15 0530 2294 668
Vipps: #557320
Comments are closed.