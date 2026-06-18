Three Killed in Two Traffic Accidents in Nangarhar

Three Killed in Traffic Accidents in Nangarhar

According to local sources in Nangarhar province, two separate traffic accidents in the province have left three people dead and five others injured.

Local sources told the media that one of the accidents occurred on Thursday morning, June 18, on the Kunar–Jalalabad highway.

According to the sources, two people were killed and three others were injured when a Toyota Corolla collided with a Saracha vehicle.

Sources further stated that another traffic accident took place last night in the Marko Bazaar area of Shinwari district, where a Vitz vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

The sources said that one person was killed and two others were injured in the incident.

The exact causes of the accidents remain unknown.

Poor road conditions, substandard infrastructure, failure to observe traffic regulations, and reckless driving are considered among the main causes of traffic accidents in the country.