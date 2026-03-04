WFP Warns Escalating Border Violence Deepens Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

KABUL – The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent warning that escalating military violence along Afghanistan’s borders is dramatically worsening the country’s existing humanitarian crisis, pushing millions closer to starvation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the UN agency described Afghanistan as facing one of the world’s most severe food emergencies, a situation now being compounded by ongoing insecurity and mass displacement.

John Aylieff, the WFP Country Director in Afghanistan, reported that recent clashes have erupted in border regions where communities were already in critical condition. He specifically highlighted the impact of reported Pakistani airstrikes in the eastern and southern border areas, which have forced an estimated 20,000 people from their homes.

“These are communities that were already barely surviving,” Aylieff said. “Now, they are caught in the crossfire and fleeing with nothing.”

The WFP stressed the sheer scale of the need, noting that more than 17 million people across Afghanistan currently require urgent food assistance to survive.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released preliminary casualty figures from the recent airstrikes, stating that at least 42 civilians have been killed and approximately 100 others wounded. The UN mission emphasized that these numbers are based on initial assessments and could fluctuate as further verification is completed.

A Looming Threat to Aid Operations

Beyond the immediate toll on civilians, aid agencies are warning that the continued cross-border violence poses a grave risk to humanitarian operations. The instability threatens to disrupt critical supply chains and restrict access for aid workers to the most vulnerable populations in remote border regions.

This new wave of displacement and conflict comes at a time when Afghanistan remains overwhelmingly dependent on international aid. Since 2021, the country has been reeling from a severe economic decline, which, combined with recurring climate shocks like drought and flash floods, has crippled food production and left families destitute.

The WFP issued a stark call for sustained and immediate international support. Without a rapid infusion of resources and a de-escalation of violence, the agency warned that millions of Afghans, including women and children who are already the most vulnerable, could face catastrophic levels of hunger in the months ahead.

