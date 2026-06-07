EU Appoints Nicola Bellomo as New Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan

Brussels, [Date] – The European Union has appointed Nicola Bellomo, an Italian diplomat, as its new Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for Afghanistan. He succeeds Veronika Boskovic Pohar as part of a wider diplomatic reshuffle announced by the bloc.

The appointment was unveiled by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, alongside the nomination of 33 EU ambassadors and seven deputy heads of delegation worldwide. Bellomo’s nomination is part of the EU’s 2026 rotation process for its 145 global delegations, which are responsible for advancing and protecting the bloc’s foreign policy and strategic interests.

A Career Diplomat with Pan-African Expertise

Bellomo currently serves as Head of Division for Pan-African Affairs at the European External Action Service (EEAS). He previously held the position of EU Ambassador to Rwanda and has accumulated extensive experience in several senior diplomatic roles within the Union.

Bellomo will replace Veronika Boskovic Pohar, who has been nominated as the EU’s next ambassador to Cameroon after leading the EU Delegation in Afghanistan in recent years.

Next Steps and Local Approval

The European Union has confirmed that Bellomo’s appointment will be finalized following the completion of required administrative procedures. Notably, the EU also stated that the nomination requires approval from the host authorities a reference to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. It remains to be seen how swiftly the de facto Afghan government will respond to the nomination, given the EU’s ongoing conditional engagement with Kabul.

Broader Diplomatic Reshuffle

Beyond Afghanistan, the EU announced new ambassadors and senior representatives to several other nations, including Brazil, the Republic of the Congo, Albania, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, and Libya. These moves underscore the EU’s efforts to refresh its diplomatic leadership across key regions amid shifting global dynamics.

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