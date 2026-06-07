Aamir Khan to Reunite ‘Lagaan’ Team for 25th Anniversary Celebration

Mumbai, June 2026 – It’s a milestone that calls for a grand celebration. Aamir Khan is all set to reunite the cast and crew of his iconic film Lagaan as it completes 25 glorious years. The actor is reportedly planning a grand reunion party in Mumbai, bringing together the film’s original team members from lead actors to behind-the-scenes technicians for what promises to be an emotional and nostalgic evening.

The gathering, expected to take place at a luxury hotel in Mumbai on June 13, will see former team members revisiting memories from one of the most successful and beloved films in Indian cinema. For many, it will be a chance to reconnect after decades, sharing untold stories and celebrating a film that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

A Theatrical Comeback

The reunion coincides with Lagaan’s special re-release in theatres. Aamir Khan Productions recently unveiled a new trailer for the film and confirmed its return to the big screen on June 12, 13, and 14. The film officially completes 25 years on June 15, making the re-release a heartfelt gift to fans who have cherished the movie since its original debut in 2001.

Why Lagaan Remains a Landmark Film

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan tells the story of a group of villagers in colonial-era India who challenge their oppressive British officers to a cricket match to escape a crippling tax (or “lagaan”). Starring Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne, and Rachel Shelley, the film was a critical and commercial triumph.

Upon release, Lagaan earned worldwide acclaim and became only the third Indian film ever to receive a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards. It also won multiple National Film Awards in India and is widely regarded as one of the greatest sports dramas ever made. Its soundtrack, composed by A.R. Rahman, remains iconic, with songs like “Mitwa” and “Chale Chalo” still cherished by fans.

More Than Just a Cast Reunion

According to reports, Aamir Khan’s celebration will go beyond the lead actors. The guest list is expected to include the film’s technicians, assistant directors, costume designers, and other crew members who played a vital role in bringing the village of Champaner to life. The event is said to be an emotional occasion, with planned moments for storytelling, retrospective tributes, and possibly even a live musical performance of the film’s beloved tracks.

What’s Next for Aamir Khan?

On the professional front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), a spiritual successor to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. He also remains actively involved in multiple production projects under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, including the much-anticipated Lahore 1947, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sunny Deol.

A Nostalgic Farewell (and Welcome Back)

With Lagaan returning to cinemas and a heartfelt reunion on the cards, the coming weeks promise to be a memorable chapter for both Aamir Khan and the millions of fans who grew up cheering for the underdogs of Champaner. Whether on the big screen or at the reunion party, the spirit of Lagaan resilience, unity, and hope feels as timely as ever.

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