Trump and Melania Rushed from White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Shooting Near Venue

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were swiftly evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner on Saturday night after a man armed with a shotgun opened fire on security personnel outside the Washington Hilton hotel, according to the Secret Service.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of the Los Angeles area, allegedly fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent manning a checkpoint at the hotel. He was tackled by agents and arrested at the scene. No Secret Service personnel were fatally injured; the agent who was shot was protected by a bulletproof vest and is reported to be in “good shape,” Trump told reporters during an impromptu late-night briefing at the White House.

It remains unclear whether the president was the specific target of the attack, though Trump told reporters he believes he was. The president has survived two previous assassination attempts since 2024, a period marked by deepening political polarization in the United States.

Suspect’s Alleged Intentions and Arsenal

CBS News reported Sunday, citing two law enforcement sources, that following his arrest, Allen told authorities he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials. The same sources said that “a total of at least five to eight gunshots were fired during the incident.”

Washington interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll confirmed that the suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Based on preliminary information, Allen is believed to have been a guest at the hotel. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but Carroll cautioned that it was too early to determine a definitive motive.

President Trump, speaking to reporters later, described the suspect as a potential “lone wolf,” a characterization echoed by law enforcement officials.

Little is immediately known about Allen’s background, though social media postings suggest he was a teacher in Torrance, California, near Los Angeles.

A Night of Black-Tie Terror

The WHCA dinner is a marquee fixture of Washington’s social calendar, traditionally attended by politicians, journalists, and celebrities. Saturday’s event was the first time Trump attended as president, having boycotted it in previous years. Many members of his cabinet and senior administration officials were present, under heavy security.

Video footage from inside the ballroom shows Trump and his wife seated at a banquet table on stage, engaged in conversation, when the sound of gunshots triggered a commotion at the rear of the room. Gasps rippled through the audience, followed by shouts of “Get down, get down!”

Many of the 2,600 attendees dressed in tuxedos and ball gowns took cover under tables. Security personnel drew their weapons; some pushed cabinet secretaries to the floor and shielded them with their bodies, while others formed a protective cordon. Moments later, security personnel in combat fatigues stormed the stage, pointing rifles into the ballroom as Trump, Melania, and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated. Cabinet members seated around the vast room were escorted out one by one by their security details.

While most guests remained huddled under tables, some began chanting “USA, USA.”

Trump’s Response and Historical Echoes

Trump stayed backstage for about an hour after being rushed from the stage, a source told Reuters. He later said he had not wanted to leave the event a remark that evoked images of him defiantly pumping his fist after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. In that incident, Trump was shot and wounded in his upper ear by a 20-year-old gunman, who was killed by security personnel.

Just over two months after the Butler shooting, Secret Service agents spotted a man wielding a gun and hiding in bushes at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while Trump was on the course. That incident was also deemed an assassination attempt, and the suspect was sentenced to life in prison in February.

Following Saturday’s evacuation, Trump addressed reporters in an extraordinary late-night press conference at the White House briefing room, flanked by members of his cabinet and Vice President Vance. The first lady stood at the sidelines and demurred when Trump asked if she wanted to speak about the evening’s events.

Security Gaps and Historical Precedent

A key focus of the investigation will be how the gunman managed to smuggle a shotgun into the hotel, given the heavy security surrounding the event. Closed-circuit television footage released by Trump on his Truth Social platform showed the suspect running rapidly through a security checkpoint, briefly catching security personnel off guard before they drew their weapons. No shots were fired at the gunman, who passed through two checkpoints before being subdued.

“You know, he charged from 50 yards away, so he was very far away from the room. He was moving. He was really moving,” Trump said after the gala dinner was canceled.

The Washington Hilton holds a dark place in presidential history: it was the scene of an attempt on the life of President Ronald Reagan, who was shot and wounded by a would-be assassin outside the hotel in 1981.

As of Sunday morning, the suspect remained in custody, and the investigation was ongoing.

(With Reuters)

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