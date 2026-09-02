Germany Deports 22 Afghan Nationals with Criminal Records to Kabul Amid Growing Pragmatic Cooperation

Germany has deported 22 Afghan nationals with criminal records to Kabul, marking the latest in a series of repatriation flights as European countries seek to tighten asylum and deportation policies. The charter flight landed in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, September 1, according to Germany’s Interior Ministry.

The deportees had been convicted of serious offenses in Germany, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, professional theft, extortion involving force, grievous bodily harm, and arson. A ministry spokesperson confirmed that all individuals were legally processed and removed in accordance with German judicial rulings.

Rising Frequency of Deportation Flights

This deportation follows a similar operation just one week earlier. On August 25, German media reported that around 30 Afghan nationals were flown to Kabul from Leipzig Airport. That group reportedly included several individuals without criminal records who were forcibly returned, raising questions among human rights advocates about the criteria used for selection.

Since the Taliban referred to in German official communications as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021, Germany had suspended direct deportations to Afghanistan and closed its embassy in Kabul. However, limited repatriations of convicted criminals resumed in 2024 under then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, initially carried out via third countries.

New Government Prioritizes Deportations

Since taking office in May 2025, the current German government has made the deportation of foreign nationals convicted of crimes a key policy priority. Officials have held multiple rounds of talks with IEA representatives in Qatar and Kabul to explore the establishment of regular, direct deportation flights. According to German media reports, Germany has now deported approximately 250 Afghan nationals to Afghanistan since the resumption of such operations, the vast majority of whom had criminal records.

Taliban Delegation Visits Germany

In a significant diplomatic development, a three-member IEA delegation traveled to Germany on August 29 after obtaining 30-day visas from the German diplomatic mission in Qatar. The delegation is reportedly staying at the Afghan Embassy in Berlin and is expected to visit Bonn and Munich, where Afghan consulates are located. While Berlin insists that its contacts with the IEA remain at a “technical level” and do not imply recognition of the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate government, the visit signals a growing level of operational coordination.

EU-Wide Push for Returns

The latest deportation aligns with broader European efforts to increase the return of rejected asylum seekers and foreign nationals convicted of crimes. On June 23, the European Union hosted an IEA delegation in Brussels for discussions on practical matters, including potential cooperation on deportation procedures and readmission agreements.

Human Rights and Diplomatic Tensions

While Germany and other EU member states emphasize the importance of public safety and the rule of law, human rights organizations have expressed concern over the deportations, particularly given Afghanistan’s precarious security and human rights situation under Taliban rule. Critics argue that deporting individuals especially those without criminal records to a country where they may face persecution or arbitrary detention raises serious legal and ethical questions.

Germany continues to withhold formal recognition of the Taliban government, and its embassy in Kabul remains closed. Nevertheless, the increasing frequency of direct flights and high-level technical dialogues suggests that both sides are moving toward a pragmatic, if not yet formalized, working relationship on migration and security issues.

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