20th Asian Games Open in Japan as Afghanistan Sends 34 Athletes to Nagoya

Nagoya, Japan — The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, bringing together more than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions for Asia’s biggest multi-sport event. The opening ceremony, held at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, marked the formal start of 16 days of competition across 43 sports and 469 medal events.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito formally declared the Games open during a colourful ceremony that celebrated Japanese culture and the unifying spirit of sport. Empress Masako, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, and Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Held under the theme “Harmonic Heart Beat,” the opening ceremony featured Japanese cultural performances, music, technology displays, and fireworks before athletes entered the stadium for the traditional parade of nations. The Aichi-Nagoya Games run from September 19 to October 4, with some competitions including football and basketball beginning before the opening ceremony because of the packed schedule.

Afghanistan’s Delegation

Afghanistan is represented by 34 athletes competing across nine sports at the Games. The Afghan delegation includes competitors in wushu, boxing, cricket, and other disciplines, with athletes set to face strong competition from across the continent.

Four Afghan wushu athletes Mohammad Jafar Soltani, Shahzada Safi, Mohammad Khalid Hotak, and Hamid Ashrafi are scheduled to begin their campaigns on Sunday. Their participation represents an important opportunity for Afghanistan to showcase its sporting talent on one of Asia’s largest stages.

Afghanistan will also compete in cricket, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board selecting a 15-member squad for the men’s tournament. Darwish Rasooli will captain the side, with experienced players including Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat included in the squad. The cricket tournament is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3, giving Afghanistan’s emerging players another opportunity to compete on a major international stage.

Japan’s Return to Hosting

For Japan, the Games mark the country’s return to hosting a major multi-sport event with spectators following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which were held largely without fans because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Nagoya Games have nevertheless faced logistical challenges during their preparation. Organisers decided against building a traditional athletes’ village, instead housing competitors in hotels, temporary accommodation, and a cruise ship. Some delegations have reported difficulties involving accommodation, transportation, and registration.

Despite the problems, the opening ceremony provided a colourful start to the competition, with organisers highlighting the role of sport in bringing people together.

A Message of Unity

OCA President Sheikh Joaan said athletes from across Asia demonstrated how sport could help bridge divisions around the world.

“While the world is too often divided by conflict, they [the Asiad athletes] remind us that sport remains a powerful force for peace, understanding and friendship among nations,” he said.

Competition will continue across Japan until October 4, when the 20th Asian Games will conclude after 16 days of sporting action. For Afghanistan’s 34 athletes, the Games represent not only a chance to compete but also an opportunity to inspire a new generation of sports fans back home.