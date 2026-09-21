Pakistani Airstrike Hits Earthquake Victims’ Camp in Kunar, Afghan Officials Say

Security officials in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province say Pakistani military fighter jets carried out an airstrike on a camp housing earthquake victims in the Nurgal district early Monday.
The strike reportedly took place at around 3 a.m. local time, according to Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Kunar police.
Dehqan said the attack killed three civilians and injured four others. He added that the victims were residents of the camp, which had been sheltering families displaced by recent earthquakes in the region.
Afghanistan Vows ‘Appropriate Response’ After Pakistani Airstrikes in Kunar, Paktika
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will deliver an “appropriate response” to recent Pakistani airstrikes in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Paktika, according to its spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid.
In a statement, Mujahid said the airstrikes in Kunar killed three civilians one woman and two men and wounded four others, including two women and two men. He said all of the casualties were local residents.
Mujahid also said a residential house and a local shop were struck in Paktika. He said no casualties were reported in the Paktika incident.
The Islamic Emirate spokesperson condemned the reported airstrikes, describing them as a continuation of what he called “crimes” against Afghan civilians.
Mujahid further alleged that Pakistan’s military circle carried out the attacks to divert public attention from security problems inside Pakistan.
The reported strikes have raised tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, which have traded accusations in recent months over cross-border militancy and security incidents. Afghan officials have repeatedly said that Pakistani military operations inside Afghan territory violate Afghanistan’s sovereignty and international law.
There has been no immediate comment from Pakistan’s military or government regarding the latest allegations.
Our Pashto-Dari Website
Support Dawat Media Center
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Dawat Media Center from as little as $/€10 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you
DNB Bank AC # 0530 2294668
Account for international payments: NO15 0530 2294 668
Vipps: #557320
Comments are closed.