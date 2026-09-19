India Urges Sustained Support for Afghanistan at UN Security Council

India Calls for Sustained International Support for Afghanistan, Urges Protection of Women and Refugees at UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS — India has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the people of Afghanistan at the United Nations Security Council, calling on the international community to sustain humanitarian assistance, safeguard the rights of women and girls, and ensure that Afghan refugees are able to return home voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.

Speaking during a UN Security Council session on Afghanistan, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, emphasized that India remains committed to a principled and sustained engagement with Afghanistan despite the country’s ongoing humanitarian and human rights challenges. He underscored that India’s approach is guided by a deep sense of responsibility toward the Afghan people and a conviction that stability in Afghanistan is inseparable from regional and global security.

Forced Returns of Refugees a Growing Concern

Ambassador Parvathaneni warned that the growing wave of forced returns of Afghan refugees has become a major humanitarian concern, particularly as host countries face increasing economic and social pressures. He stressed that any returns must be voluntary, safe, and dignified, in full accordance with international humanitarian principles and human rights law.

He called on countries hosting Afghan refugees to receive greater international support, noting that the burden of hosting displaced populations must be shared equitably among nations. India urged the international community not to disengage from Afghanistan, stressing that continued cooperation is essential to address the country’s humanitarian crisis, prevent further instability, and create conditions conducive to the safe return of refugees.

The Indian envoy also highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of displacement, including conflict, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity, and called for a comprehensive approach that combines humanitarian assistance with long-term development efforts.

India Highlights Humanitarian and Development Assistance

Ambassador Parvathaneni said India’s relationship with Afghanistan is rooted in centuries-old civilizational ties, cultural affinities, and people-to-people connections that predate modern geopolitical boundaries. He noted that New Delhi has invested heavily in Afghanistan’s development over the past two decades, reflecting its enduring commitment to the prosperity and well-being of the Afghan people.

He pointed out that India has implemented more than 500 development projects across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan, covering critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and capacity-building initiatives. These projects include the construction of the Afghan Parliament building, the Salma Dam, and numerous roads, schools, and hospitals that have directly benefited millions of Afghan citizens.

“Our commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan will continue,” Ambassador Parvathaneni told the Security Council, adding that India is working closely with UN agencies and organizations such as the Afghan Red Crescent Society to deliver aid to communities most in need. He noted that India has supplied essential medicines, food grains, and other relief materials to Afghanistan, and has also provided vaccines and medical equipment to support the country’s public health response.

Trade and Economic Cooperation

The Indian envoy also said that India has emerged as one of Afghanistan’s major export destinations and remains committed to expanding bilateral trade to support Afghanistan’s economic recovery. According to Ambassador Parvathaneni, New Delhi continues to provide duty-free access for Afghan products, facilitate trade through the Afghanistan-India Air Freight Corridor, and issue free long-term business visas for Afghan traders.

He emphasized that economic empowerment is essential for Afghanistan’s long-term stability and urged the international community to support initiatives that create livelihoods, generate employment, and integrate Afghanistan into regional and global markets. India, he said, remains ready to work with all stakeholders to promote trade, investment, and connectivity that benefit the Afghan people.

Women’s Rights Remain Central to International Engagement

The Indian envoy emphasized that protecting the rights of Afghan women and girls must remain at the center of international engagement with Afghanistan. He stated that no society can achieve its full potential without the active participation of women in all spheres of life, including education, employment, and public decision-making.

Ambassador Parvathaneni echoed concerns raised by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) over the continued exclusion of women and girls from education, employment, and public life. He said meaningful progress in Afghanistan requires the participation of all Afghans in society, and that the international community must continue to advocate for the full restoration of women’s rights.

His remarks came as UNAMA continues to describe restrictions on women’s rights, exclusionary governance, and the broader human rights situation as major obstacles to Afghanistan’s long-term stability and its reintegration into the international community. The UN mission has documented widespread violations, including bans on girls’ education beyond the sixth grade, restrictions on women’s employment, and limitations on their freedom of movement.

Healthcare System Under Severe Strain

Citing the latest UN Secretary-General’s report on Afghanistan, Ambassador Parvathaneni said the country’s healthcare system is under severe strain. He noted that approximately 150 health facilities closed during the first half of the year due to funding shortages, depriving millions of Afghans of access to essential medical services.

He called on donor countries and international organizations to increase investments in Afghanistan’s healthcare sector to prevent further deterioration of essential medical services. He warned that the collapse of the healthcare system would have catastrophic consequences, particularly for women, children, and vulnerable populations, and would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation.

A Call for Continued International Engagement

In closing, Ambassador Parvathaneni reiterated India’s position that the international community must remain engaged with Afghanistan through a principled and coordinated approach. He stressed that isolation and disengagement would only worsen the humanitarian crisis and undermine prospects for peace and stability.

India, he said, will continue to play a constructive role in supporting the Afghan people, promoting regional stability, and advocating for a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Afghanistan that respects the rights of all its citizens and fulfills its international obligations.

Donate Here