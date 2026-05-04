Kazakhstan Grain Exports to Afghanistan Jump Sharply in Q1 2026

Kazakhstan’s grain exports to Afghanistan saw a dramatic surge in the first quarter of 2026, more than quadrupling compared to the same period last year, according to a report by Kazinform International News Agency.

Shipments to Afghanistan reached 302,000 tonnes during this period, marking a 4.2-fold increase year-on-year. The sharp rise reflects growing trade ties between the two nations and Afghanistan’s increasing reliance on Kazakh grain amid regional food security challenges.

Kazakhstan’s overall grain exports also recorded solid growth, rising 18 percent to 3.2 million tonnes. Domestic grain shipments increased by 8 percent, totaling 0.9 million tonnes, indicating steady internal demand alongside robust export performance.

Looking ahead, Kazakhstan plans to significantly expand its agricultural processing capacity. New grain handling and storage facilities are expected to come online by 2028, with a combined annual throughput capacity of 5.8 million tonnes. This expansion aims to boost export efficiency, reduce post-harvest losses, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a key grain supplier to Central and South Asian markets.

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