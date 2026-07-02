Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Shakes Northeastern Afghanistan, No Immediate Reports of Casualties

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan late Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), rattling communities across the region though with no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The USGS reported that the tremor occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the Jurm district in Afghanistan’s mountainous Badakhshan province. The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth, which often amplifies ground shaking and can increase the risk of structural damage, particularly in areas with poorly constructed buildings.

As of Thursday morning, Afghan authorities had not released official information regarding casualties or property damage. Emergency response teams were reportedly working to assess the situation on the ground, but communications with remote, high-altitude villages remained challenging due to rugged terrain and limited network coverage. Initial reports from local sources suggested that the tremor was felt widely, including in parts of neighboring Tajikistan and Pakistan, though no cross-border impacts have been confirmed.

Badakhshan, along with several adjacent provinces, is highly seismically active because it sits near the convergence zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This geological collision zone is responsible for frequent moderate to strong earthquakes, many of which are felt across northeastern Afghanistan and beyond. The Hindu Kush mountain range, which runs through the region, is one of the most earthquake-prone areas in South Asia, with tremors occurring almost daily, though most are too weak to cause damage.

Afghanistan’s long history of seismic activity has left the country repeatedly grappling with natural disasters. While many earthquakes result in limited destruction, stronger shocks can trigger devastating landslides, destroy flimsy housing, and bury roads in remote valleys, severely hampering rescue and relief efforts. Infrastructure in these rural areas is often fragile, with few buildings engineered to withstand significant ground motion, and emergency services are frequently under-resourced and slow to mobilize.

The country has endured several catastrophic earthquakes in recent years. In October 2023, a series of powerful quakes including one of magnitude 6.3 struck the western province of Herat, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring thousands more, according to local authorities. Those tremors leveled entire villages, destroyed thousands of homes, and displaced tens of thousands of families, many of whom were already struggling with food insecurity and economic hardship.

Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly cautioned that Afghanistan’s vulnerability to natural disasters is severely worsened by widespread poverty, fragile healthcare systems, and crumbling infrastructure left over from decades of conflict. Rural communities especially women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities are disproportionately affected during earthquakes and other emergencies, as they often have less access to early warning systems, safe shelter, and medical care. In the aftermath of past quakes, aid agencies have struggled to reach isolated populations, highlighting the urgent need for better disaster preparedness, investment in resilient construction, and improved coordination between local and international responders.

As Wednesday night’s earthquake serves as yet another reminder of Afghanistan’s exposure to natural hazards, authorities and aid groups are urging residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant and to prepare emergency kits, though for many, such preparations remain a luxury beyond reach. Further updates are expected as more information becomes available from the affected districts.

Donate Here