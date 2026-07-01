Pakistan a rogue state

July 1, 2026

Pakistan continues its barbaric and terrorist behaviour against Afghanistan. Pakistan’s Army and air force indiscriminately bombarding Afghan villages killing innocent civilians and defenceless people inside Afghanistan with impunity. Afghanistan strongly condemns Pakistan’s continued aggression of Afghanistan. Just recently Pakistani air force carried out air bombardment of Afghan villages in Paktia province in Afghanistan. In this bombardment dozens of innocent men and women and children were killed and hundreds of others were wounded. Pakistan’s militarist regime and hired out Army is perusing the same old policy concept of the so-called Great Game and colonial ambitions and vindicates. They resort to distortion of the facts on the ground by causing false delusion in the minds of the international community trying to justify their violation of human rights playing their blame game cunningly.

Pakistan is playing a non-state player role and has no regard for any international conventions governing the international relations and international trade and transit obligations. Their leaders have no convictions or credibility for human rights or international law. Pakistan is emerging as the violent and defiant terrorist-sponsored state in the region posing threat to the region and the world at large. It has proven to be a permanent source of instability for Afghanistan and India. Soon it will spread its terrorist violence to its neighbouring China and the Central Asian countries. Their Great Game militaristic hegemony must be curbed at once or the world will never see a sigh of relief. Pakistan is losing grounds to its armed opposition inside the country and being frustrated by this fact trying to baselessly condemn Afghanistan for it.

With such allegations, Pakistan intends most likely to achieve the following goals:

1- They want to influence policymaking at a crucial time in the US while the Donald J. Trump administration is revisiting its strategy of counterterrorism in the region. They aim to distract the US from the fact that Pakistan is a haven and spawning grounds for terrorism. That is their inherent obligation in the region.

2- Once again, Pakistan intends to play the victim card, as they continue their game of deception.

3- They managed to make FATA part of KP. As part of their plan, they aim to justify the closedown of the Durand Line.

4- As 2026 is supposed to be a crucial year for Pakistan’s coercion in Afghanistan; they intend to justify/legitimize their interference in Afghanistan.

5- Pakistan intends to crush the Pashtun and Baluch nationalism that is rampant, thus crushing the political freedom of its people. It tries to deny them their legitimate rights to liberty, self-determination and independence.

7- Pakistan is undermining Afghan Sovereignty and Independence to hide Afghanistan’s rise over the current vulnerability to embrace the new era of self-reliance under the new regime of the Taliban.

8- Pakistan is claiming Afghanistan as its strategic backyard and a springboard of terror into central Asia. This can only be achieved through the destabilization of Afghanistan.

However, having said all that the people of Afghanistan are emerging stronger by the day and are determined to defend their country in the face of the enemy to rebuff Pakistani aggression and plots on daily bases. Afghanistan calls on international community, the UN, US and all the major players in the region to send their fact-finding commissions in order to learn the truth about current affairs in the region and need to bring Pakistan to justice to stop the bloodshed of the innocent and defenceless Afghans.

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