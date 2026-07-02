‘Positive Progress’ Reported in US-Iran Indirect Talks Hosted by Qatar

Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran in Doha have yielded “positive progress,” according to Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, with the next round of dialogue tentatively scheduled to take place after the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader.

Majed Al Ansari, the Qatari spokesman, confirmed on Wednesday via the social media platform X that mediators from both Qatar and Pakistan had conducted separate meetings with the US and Iranian delegations earlier in the day. These discussions, he said, focused on outstanding issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and aimed to build upon the framework established during the previous Lake Lucerne Summit.

“The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” Al Ansari stated.

While the spokesman did not disclose specific details regarding the nature of the agreements or the points of contention, the announcement marks a rare moment of cautious optimism in the often-strained diplomatic relations between Washington and Tehran. The Doha talks, facilitated by Qatari and Pakistani intermediaries, are seen as part of broader regional efforts to de-escalate tensions and address long-standing bilateral disputes.

The postponement of the next session until after the state funeral rites reflects a period of national mourning in Iran, during which high-level diplomatic engagements are being temporarily suspended out of respect. Observers are now awaiting further clarity on whether the reported progress will translate into tangible confidence-building measures in the coming weeks.

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