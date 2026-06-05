More Than Half of Afghanistan’s Population Faces Water Crisis, Warns UNAMA

More than half of Afghanistan’s population is now affected by drought and water scarcity, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported on Friday, warning that a deepening climate crisis is threatening livelihoods, food security, and stability across the country.

In a statement marking World Environment Day, UNAMA said that prolonged drought, diminishing water resources, recurrent flooding, and widespread environmental degradation are placing mounting pressure on communities already struggling with poverty and economic hardship.

Repeated crop failures have been reported in several regions, while shrinking water supplies are fueling competition over land and water, the UN mission noted.

“Our river has become unpredictable,” a farmer in the Goshta district of Nangarhar Province said in the statement. “Last year, it dried up when we needed it most; this year, it flooded and destroyed half of our crops.”

Southern Provinces on the Brink

According to UNAMA, the situation is particularly severe in the southern provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Nimroz, Zabul, and Uruzgan, where recurring drought, declining rainfall, and unregulated groundwater extraction have pushed water systems to the breaking point. Rivers are drying up, traditional irrigation networks have collapsed, and many communities are being forced to drill increasingly deeper wells often without success.

The consequences are far-reaching: agricultural output is declining, access to safe drinking water is shrinking, and families are being displaced in search of water. Competition over scarce resources is also intensifying local tensions, UNAMA added.

A Tale of Two Crises: Drought and Floods

In western Afghanistan, communities face a different but equally severe challenge. While provinces such as Ghor and Farah continue to experience prolonged drought, other areas have been hit by heavy rainfall and flash floods that have destroyed homes, farmland, and infrastructure.

Elsewhere, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and unpredictable. UNAMA said flooding has intensified in central and eastern provinces, including Logar, Parwan, and Kapisa, while strong winds and dust storms in the south have damaged crops and contributed to respiratory illnesses.

Environmental Degradation Worsens the Crisis

Environmental degradation is further exacerbating the situation, the mission warned. Deforestation in Kunar, Nuristan, and Logar has reduced natural protection against floods and landslides. Overgrazing and ecosystem degradation in mountainous regions such as Badakhshan have contributed to biodiversity loss, while unregulated mining activities are damaging land and polluting water sources.

Urban areas are also under mounting environmental pressure. In Kabul, air pollution remains a major public health concern, particularly during winter, driven by the use of low-quality fuels and poor waste management. In Panjshir, Kapisa, and Maidan Wardak, growing tourism has increased waste in rivers and valleys — highlighting the urgent need for stronger environmental protections.

Efforts to Build Climate Resilience

Despite these daunting challenges, UNAMA pointed to several efforts aimed at strengthening climate resilience.

Among them is the Qosh Tepa Canal, one of Afghanistan’s largest irrigation projects, which seeks to divert water from the Amu Darya River to northern provinces to expand irrigation and boost agricultural production. The mission cautioned, however, that the project’s long-term success will depend heavily on sustainable water management and regional cooperation.

UNAMA also highlighted community-led initiatives, including the planting of drought-resistant vegetation to stabilize sand dunes and riverbanks, as well as improved irrigation methods and water-retention systems designed to conserve scarce resources. The UN mission said it has supported climate awareness and environmental protection efforts across Afghanistan, bringing together local authorities, environmental institutions, journalists, and community leaders to promote sustainable practices.

A Country on the Front Lines of Climate Change

The warning comes as Afghanistan remains among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions. Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that climate shocks are compounding existing challenges, including poverty, displacement, and widespread food insecurity.

“As climate pressures intensify, coordinated action remains critical to building resilience and protecting Afghanistan’s natural resources,” UNAMA said. Without sustained investment in climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture, and water management, the mission concluded, millions more Afghans could be pushed deeper into crisis in the years ahead.

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