UN Security Council to Review Afghanistan Situation as UNAMA Mandate Nears Expiry

UNITED NATIONS -The United Nations Security Council is set to hold its quarterly meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, bringing together member states to assess recent political, humanitarian, and social developments in the country and to discuss the future of international engagement.

The session, scheduled to take place at UN headquarters in New York at 10:00 a.m. local time (6:30 p.m. Kabul time), will feature a briefing from Georgette Gagnon, Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General. Gagnon is expected to present the UN Secretary-General’s latest report, which outlines key trends over the past three months, including the humanitarian situation, political dynamics, and the ongoing restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights.

Humanitarian Crisis and Key Issues on the Agenda

Discussions are expected to focus on several pressing issues, including the deteriorating humanitarian situation, the broader political trajectory of Taliban-led governance, and the rights of women and girls particularly their access to secondary and higher education, from which they remain barred.

According to the Security Council, Afghanistan continues to rank as one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. An estimated 21.9 million people more than half the population require some form of humanitarian assistance this year, amid widespread poverty, food insecurity, and a sharp decline in international funding. UN agencies have repeatedly warned that shrinking aid is severely limiting their ability to reach vulnerable communities across the country.

Divisions Among Security Council Members

While Council members broadly support the vision of an Afghanistan that is free of terrorism, governed inclusively, and committed to international obligations, differences remain over how best to achieve those goals. Analysts say Monday’s meeting could offer important signals regarding the Security Council’s evolving assessment of Afghanistan and the international community’s future approach toward the country.

The talks are also expected to address UNAMA’s role in facilitating engagement between Afghanistan’s de facto authorities and the wider international community. Officials of the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly called on the UN and other international actors to present what they describe as a “balanced and impartial” picture of Afghanistan, while acknowledging developments on the ground.

UNAMA Mandate Expiry Looms

The meeting comes just days before the expiration of UNAMA’s current mandate on June 16. The Security Council is expected to decide on the mission’s extension on that same day, following a separate scheduled session. Notably, the Council previously approved only a three-month extension for the mission, reflecting ongoing debates among member states about UNAMA’s future role and priorities.

UNAMA has been the United Nations’ principal political mission in Afghanistan since 2002, coordinating humanitarian assistance, monitoring human rights issues, and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at fostering dialogue between Afghan authorities and the international community. Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, debates over the mission’s direction have intensified, with some member states pushing for a more assertive human rights stance, while others advocate for pragmatic engagement.

Concerns Over Women’s Rights and Future Engagement

Human rights groups and Western governments continue to pressure the Taliban to reverse restrictions on women and girls, while UN officials have warned that these measures are harming Afghanistan’s long-term development and prospects for international recognition. The Security Council is expected to hear renewed concerns over these policies during Monday’s briefing.

As the international community grapples with how to engage a government it does not formally recognize, Monday’s discussions are likely to shape the tone and direction of global policy toward Afghanistan for the coming months. The outcome of the June 16 mandate vote will be a key test of the Council’s unity and resolve on the issue.

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