Women in Afghanistan Need More Than Expressions of Concern, Rights Group Says

A leading Afghan human rights organization has sharply criticized what it describes as the international community’s pattern of issuing repeated expressions of concern over the plight of women in Afghanistan, arguing that Afghan women urgently need concrete action rather than symbolic statements of sympathy.

The Afghanistan Human Rights Defenders Committee (AHRDC) said in a statement released on Friday that Afghan women have grown weary of hearing international actors “express concern” while the restrictions on their rights continue to expand in both scope and severity.

The statement comes as women and girls in Afghanistan remain subjected to sweeping, legally enforced restrictions on education, employment, and public life. Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, girls have been barred from secondary schools and universities, while women have faced escalating limitations on work, travel, and participation in public activities. In many provinces, women are also prohibited from visiting parks, gyms, and public bathhouses.

International organizations, including the United Nations, have repeatedly warned that these restrictions amount to “gender apartheid” and have created one of the world’s most severe women’s rights crises. Rights groups say the measures have deepened poverty, increased social isolation, and severely limited economic opportunities for millions of Afghan women and their families, who have lost primary breadwinners and caregivers to the ban on female employment.

Referring to recent events in the western province of Herat, the AHRDC noted that the phrase “expression of concern” has become one of the most frequently repeated and, in their view, increasingly hollow responses by the United Nations, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and other international institutions to developments affecting Afghan women.

The organization acknowledged that monitoring human rights violations, documenting abuses, and raising concerns are important responsibilities of international bodies. However, it argued that such measures alone are profoundly insufficient to address the continuing, systematic deterioration of women’s rights in Afghanistan. “Monitoring without consequences has become a form of complicity,” the statement added.

The committee further argued that the moral and political responsibility of the United Nations, member states, and international organizations extends far beyond issuing statements and public condemnations. It called on the international community to make greater use of existing legal, diplomatic, and political mechanisms—including potential accountability measures under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Geneva Conventions—to meaningfully support Afghan women and hold the de facto authorities accountable for actions that restrict their rights and freedoms.

The statement follows recent protests and public criticism over the detention of women in Herat, where reports of arrests linked to strict dress code enforcement triggered rare public demonstrations and renewed international scrutiny of the situation facing women across Afghanistan. Witnesses reported that some detained women were held incommunicado for days, prompting local outrage.

The committee concluded with an urgent appeal, stating that Afghan women now need meaningful protection, sustained international support, and enforceable accountability mechanisms. It warned that continued inaction risks not only further weakening fundamental rights and opportunities for women and girls throughout the country but also entrenching a system of institutionalized discrimination that could persist for generations.

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