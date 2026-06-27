Strong 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northeastern Afghanistan

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The tremor struck at approximately [insert local time if known], sending shockwaves across a wide region.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was located in the Jurm district of Badakhshan province, a mountainous area near the border with Tajikistan and Pakistan. The quake occurred at a significant depth of 208.3 kilometers (about 129 miles), which may have helped reduce surface-level shaking and damage.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage. Authorities and local relief agencies are reportedly monitoring the situation, though the remote nature of the epicenter and the depth of the quake may have limited its impact on populated areas.

This earthquake serves as a stark reminder of Afghanistan’s vulnerability to seismic activity, as the region sits along complex fault lines where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. In past years, even moderate quakes have triggered deadly landslides and building collapses, particularly in rural villages with poorly constructed housing.

Residents in major cities like Kabul and Faizabad reported feeling noticeable tremors, with many briefly evacuating buildings as a precaution. Communication lines remain open, and officials are urging the public to stay calm while assessments continue.

We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

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