Afghan Wushu Athletes Secure Bronze Medals at SCO Championships

Afghanistan’s wushu competitors have made their mark on the international stage, with Mohammad Khalid Hotak and Shahzada Safi each winning bronze medals at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Wushu Championships, currently underway in China.

Both athletes now have their sights set on higher honors, as they are scheduled to compete again on Sunday (June 27) for silver medals Hotak against Iran’s Erfan Mohammadi, and Safi against a representative from Hong Kong.

In an official post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the General Directorate of the Olympic, Physical Education and Sports confirmed Hotak’s bronze in the 70kg category. According to Atal Mashwani, the directorate’s spokesperson, Hotak benefited from a first-round bye due to his strong ranking in the division. His bronze was further secured after a competitor withdrew, paving the way for his upcoming bout against Mohammadi, where a win would place him in the final and guarantee at least a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Shahzada Safi earned his bronze in the 56kg category after a decisive victory over his Kazakh opponent. He, too, remains in contention for a higher finish and will face his Hong Kong rival on Sunday, with a silver-medal match hanging in the balance.

The SCO Wushu Championships, which kicked off on June 26, feature athletes from 18 nations and will run through June 29. Afghanistan is fielding a delegation of six competitors in the tournament, signaling the country’s growing commitment to wushu on the continental and global stage.

As the competition intensifies, Hotak and Safi’s performances so far have not only brought pride to Afghanistan but also demonstrated the resilience and skill of its athletes amidst challenging circumstances. All eyes will be on them Sunday as they battle for a spot on the podium’s higher steps.

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