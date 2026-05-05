Unknown gunmen have killed a tribal elder in Nangarhar.

According to local sources in Nangarhar province, amid the continuation of criminal activities and insecurity, unidentified armed individuals have recently killed Haji Allah Nazar, who was one of the tribal elders of the province.

Sources confirmed to the media on Tuesday (May 5) that the incident occurred in front of his house, and the attackers fled the area after carrying out the assault.

According to the sources, the identity and motive of the perpetrators remain unclear, and the Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

It is worth noting that in recent weeks, incidents of targeted attacks and mysterious killings have increased in various provinces, including Kabul. In a recent similar case, unidentified gunmen had previously killed a resident of Balkh province in the Shor Tepa district of the same province.

Security experts have warned that the continuation of such incidents negatively affects the overall security situation, fuels distrust, and leads to instability. They emphasize that this situation is not merely a coincidence, but rather a sign of security weaknesses, intelligence failures, and the gradual erosion of social values. A society that cannot protect its influential figures becomes one where fear replaces law, and silence takes the place of justice.