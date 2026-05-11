UN-Habitat many people lack access to safe water

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Afghanistan has warned that millions of people across the country continue to face serious challenges in accessing safe drinking water and sanitation services.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, May 11, the organization said that residents living in informal settlements are among the most vulnerable, with limited access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities.

UN-Habitat emphasized that access to safe water is essential for public health, human dignity, and sustainable living, calling for increased efforts and investment to improve water infrastructure across Afghanistan.

The organization’s warning comes amid growing concerns over the humanitarian situation in the country. Earlier, the European Union’s humanitarian aid office reported that more than 21 million people in Afghanistan have limited access to safe drinking water, raising concerns about the spread of disease and worsening living conditions.

Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly stressed the urgent need for international support to address Afghanistan’s ongoing water and sanitation crisis, particularly in densely populated and underserved communities.