The storm in Khost left five injured and huge financial losses
Severe thunderstorm and rain in the center and districts of Khost, left at least five injured and huge financial losses.
Mustaghfar Gerbaz, the spokesman of the Taliban governor in Khost, said that three women and two men were injured due to the collapse of a wall in the Kandahari region of the central province.
Also according to him, in the center and different areas of Khost, 40 shops, three residential houses, 200 acres of gardens, 16 damaged cars and 780 solar panels were destroyed.
He added that the bases of two local radio stations were also damaged by the storm.
Last day’s storm also caused financial losses in some other provinces, including Nangarhar.
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