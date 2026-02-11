UN Chief Calls for Equal Role of Women in Science, Highlights Global Barriers

Dawatmedia – UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a powerful call for gender equality in science, technology, and innovation, framing it not merely as a matter of fairness but as an urgent global imperative. Speaking on Wednesday, Guterres declared that scientific progress and solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges are fundamentally compromised without the full and equal participation of women.

“From climate change and public health to artificial intelligence and sustainable development, we are tackling problems that affect all humanity,” Guterres stated. “We cannot solve them with only half of humanity’s intelligence, creativity, and experience. The equal participation of women and men in research and innovation is not optional; it is essential.”

A Persistent Global Gap

The Secretary-General underscored a stark disparity: despite improved access to education in many regions, women still constitute a mere one-third of researchers globally. This gap, he warned, results in a critical loss of talent, perspective, and potential, ultimately stifling scientific discovery and broader human development.

“When women are excluded from the labs, the field studies, the boardrooms, and the lecture halls of science, we are all impoverished,” Guterres said. “We miss out on transformative ideas and limit our capacity to innovate.”

Spotlight on Severe Restrictions: The Case of Afghanistan

Guterres pointed to extreme examples of systemic exclusion, specifically citing the situation in Afghanistan. There, girls are barred from education beyond the sixth grade—a policy widely condemned by the international community as a profound injustice and a violation of fundamental human rights.

“This deliberate denial of education severely cripples the future of an entire generation of young Afghan women,” he said, “cutting off pathways to careers in science, medicine, engineering, and countless other fields essential to a nation’s development.”

He further noted that Afghan women face sweeping employment bans, particularly in public institutions and non-governmental organizations. These restrictions not only strip women of economic independence but also actively prevent society from benefiting from their skills and knowledge.

A Call for Concrete Action

The UN Chief outlined a clear path forward, urging all governments to take decisive action:

Invest in Girls’ Education: Strengthen support for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education for girls from an early age, dismantling stereotypes and building foundational skills. Remove Structural Barriers: Enact policies and legal reforms to eliminate hurdles that prevent women from pursuing scientific careers, including biases in hiring, promotion, and grant funding. Create Supportive Environments: Foster conditions within academia, industry, and government that enable women and girls to achieve their scientific ambitions, including through mentorship, flexible work arrangements, and protection against discrimination and harassment.

Guterres connected this agenda directly to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reiterating that gender equality in science is a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development, economic growth, and global prosperity.

“When we exclude women, we exclude solutions,” he concluded. “The world can no longer afford to sideline half its population. Empowering women and girls in science is an investment in a brighter, more resilient, and more equitable future for everyone.”

His message reinforces prior statements in which he has consistently highlighted that expanding opportunities for girls and ensuring equal access to professional fields remain indispensable pillars for building a better world.

