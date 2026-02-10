Report Ranks Afghanistan Among Most Corrupt Countries Globally for 2025

In the hushed corridors of global power, where governance is measured in data points and percentile ranks, a familiar, sorrowful name surfaced once more in the 2025 annual reckoning. Afghanistan, under the shadow of the Taliban’s rule, was not just struggling; it was sinking deeper into an abyss of systemic decay. Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index told a story in cold numbers: a drop to a mere 16 out of 100, a fall to 169th place among 182 nations. But behind that statistic lay a human saga of vanishing hope, extinguished accountability, and a public trust eroded to dust.

This was not a sudden collapse, but a relentless slide. Just a year prior, in 2024, the score was 17. Earlier years, under the fragile republic, had flickered with slightly better results. Each fractional point lost since maps the steady dismantling of the mechanisms that once, however imperfectly, checked power and served citizens. The report’s language—”worsening governance challenges,” “deterioration in accountability mechanisms”—translates on the ground into a world where justice is bought, services are sold, and ordinary Afghans are left powerless before a culture of impunity. The country now finds itself in a grim fraternity, neighbored in the rankings by states torn apart by conflict and institutional failure.

The index, a composite of expert assessments and institutional evaluations, serves as a global thermometer for the health of the public sector. A score of zero is synonymous with rampant corruption; 100 represents a clean, transparent state. Afghanistan’s 16 is a diagnosis of critical condition. Experts point to the interconnected symptoms: the crushing of judicial independence, the severe constriction of civil liberties and a free press, and the paralysis of oversight bodies. In such an environment, where political financing is shrouded and no one is held to public account, corruption doesn’t just exist—it becomes the operating system.

The global picture painted by the report is one of a gathering storm. The world’s average score is declining, a warning that the cancer of corruption is metastasizing, threatening even historically stable democracies. At the top of the mountain, nations like Denmark, Finland, and New Zealand shine as beacons of integrity. At the bottom, with Afghanistan, lie South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen—nations where corruption feeds directly on despair and instability.

In response to this alarming trend, Transparency International has issued a urgent call to action, one that echoes with particular resonance for Afghanistan’s plight. The prescription is clear: strengthen the sinews of justice to ensure courts are fearless and free; protect the voices in the media that can speak truth to power; rip away the shrouds of secrecy from political financing; and forge international alliances to stanch the cross-border flow of illicit wealth. These are not mere policy recommendations, but lifelines for societies drowning in corruption.

For the people of Afghanistan, the 2025 index is more than a ranking. It is a mirror reflecting their daily reality—a reality where corruption is no longer an abstraction, but a tax on survival, a barrier to food, a perversion of justice, and the final nail in the coffin of their aspirations. The world’s failing score is a collective crisis, but Afghanistan’s plummeting number is a human tragedy, a story of a nation’s governance dissolving into shadow, one point at a time.

