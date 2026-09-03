UN Report: 18 Humanitarian Aid Programmes Suspended in Afghanistan in July Amid Access Restrictions and Gender-Based Barriers

KABUL / GENEVA – A new report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reveals that 18 humanitarian programmes in Afghanistan were temporarily suspended in July 2026, as escalating restrictions on access and persistent curbs on women’s participation continue to cripple relief operations across the country.

According to OCHA’s monthly access snapshot, a total of 30 humanitarian access incidents were recorded in July a notable decrease from the 60 incidents reported in June. However, the UN agency stressed that the decline in numbers does not signal an improvement in the operating environment. Rather, the incidents that did occur had severe and tangible consequences: in addition to the 18 programme suspensions, two aid facilities were forced to shutter temporarily, and 19 access incidents remained unresolved by month’s end, leaving critical supplies and services in limbo.

Taliban Interference Remains Primary Obstacle

The report singles out interference by Taliban authorities as the single largest impediment to humanitarian action, accounting for more than half 16 out of 30 of all recorded incidents. OCHA detailed a range of obstructive practices, including:

Direct interference in the implementation of ongoing programmes

Deliberate delays in the approval of project plans and shipment clearances

Unauthorized influence over the selection of beneficiary communities and individuals

Requests for sensitive personnel data, including staff lists and biometric information

Imposition of movement restrictions on both national and international aid workers, as well as humanitarian cargo, particularly along key transit routes

These actions, OCHA warned, not only delay life-saving assistance but also erode the principles of neutrality and impartiality that underpin humanitarian action.

Women’s Exclusion Undermines Operations

OCHA reiterated that gender-based restrictions remain “one of the most serious and systemic barriers” to effective aid delivery. In July, the agency documented 11 gender-related incidents, which included:

Prohibitions or limitations on female aid workers operating in certain provinces

Mandates requiring women to be accompanied by a male mahram (guardian) for travel and work, severely curtailing their mobility and field presence

Recruitment barriers that prevent humanitarian organizations from hiring qualified female staff

Denial of women’s access to health, nutrition, and protection services, particularly in rural and conservative areas

The cumulative effect, OCHA noted, is a hollowing out of the humanitarian workforce and a critical loss of female health workers, community mobilizers, and protection monitors—roles that are often essential for reaching women and children in need.

Violence and Detentions Target Aid Workers

Security remains a grave concern. OCHA recorded 12 incidents involving violence against humanitarian personnel, assets, or facilities. These included physical assaults, threats, and the detention of aid workers. During July, 12 humanitarian staff members were reportedly detained by various actors, though the agency confirmed that no aid workers were killed, injured, or abducted during the reporting period. Still, the persistent threat of detention and intimidation has created a climate of fear, particularly among local staff, and has prompted several organizations to scale back or suspend high-risk activities.

Regional Hotspots and Outlook

Geographically, the highest concentration of access incidents was recorded in southern and western Afghanistan, with Herat province reporting the largest number of cases. OCHA officials noted that these regions are also among those most affected by drought, displacement, and economic collapse, making the suspension of aid programmes particularly devastating for local communities.

Looking ahead, OCHA warned that the compounded effects of access restrictions, gender-based prohibitions, and security incidents are systematically undermining the international community’s ability to deliver assistance to the estimated 23 million Afghans more than half the population—who are in urgent need of humanitarian aid. The agency called on all stakeholders to respect humanitarian principles, ensure the safety of aid workers, and reverse policies that exclude women from relief efforts, warning that without immediate corrective action, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will deepen further in the coming months.

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