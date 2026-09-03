The Netherlands contributes €16 million to Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that the Netherlands has contributed €16 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.
OCHA thanked the Dutch government for the contribution in a post on X today (Thursday, September 3).
The UN humanitarian agency said that continued support helps deliver life-saving assistance and hope to people in need across Afghanistan.
The contribution comes as the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan faces a severe funding shortfall.
The United Nations has appealed for $1.7 billion this year to support 17.5 million people in need in Afghanistan. So far, only 30.29 percent of the required funding has been secured.
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