The Netherlands contributes €16 million to Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that the Netherlands has contributed €16 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

OCHA thanked the Dutch government for the contribution in a post on X today (Thursday, September 3).

The UN humanitarian agency said that continued support helps deliver life-saving assistance and hope to people in need across Afghanistan.

The contribution comes as the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan faces a severe funding shortfall.

The United Nations has appealed for $1.7 billion this year to support 17.5 million people in need in Afghanistan. So far, only 30.29 percent of the required funding has been secured.

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