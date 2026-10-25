UN Says Restrictions on Female Aid Workers Continue to Hinder Humanitarian Access in Afghanistan

Restrictions on female aid workers and interference in relief operations continue to hinder humanitarian access across Afghanistan, with the United Nations reporting 30 access-related incidents in September alone, underscoring the persistent challenges facing aid organisations operating in the country.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said humanitarian partners recorded 30 incidents across Afghanistan during the month, a 27 percent decrease compared with August. However, the agency cautioned that fewer reported incidents do not necessarily indicate an improvement, as some cases may go unreported due to fear of reprisals, limited monitoring capacity or other constraints.

According to OCHA, 18 of the incidents involved interference in humanitarian activities, while four were linked to physical access constraints. The remaining incidents involved other forms of obstruction, including bureaucratic impediments and delays in securing the necessary permissions to deliver assistance.

The agency also identified military operations, ongoing conflict, violence against humanitarian personnel and the detention of aid workers as obstacles affecting relief operations. Such challenges can force organisations to suspend activities temporarily, relocate staff or alter delivery routes, all of which can delay assistance to vulnerable communities.

OCHA said four districts in Afghanistan face severe restrictions on humanitarian access. Administrative and programme-related interference, along with restrictions affecting female aid workers and women receiving assistance, were among the main factors contributing to the situation. These restrictions have disproportionately affected the ability of aid organisations to reach women and girls, who often rely on female staff to access essential services in line with cultural norms and operational requirements.

Restrictions on women’s participation in humanitarian work can make it more difficult for aid organisations to reach women and other people in need of assistance. The ban on female aid workers, imposed by the Taliban administration, has forced many organisations to scale back or rethink their operations, particularly in sectors such as health, education and protection, where female staff are essential for reaching women beneficiaries.

Despite the decline in reported incidents in September, OCHA’s findings indicate that humanitarian organisations continue to face operational barriers that can delay or disrupt the delivery of aid. The agency has repeatedly called on authorities to remove restrictions on female humanitarian workers and to ensure safe, unhindered access for aid operations, warning that sustained impediments could further worsen the humanitarian situation in a country where millions depend on assistance for survival.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with more than two-thirds of its population in need of aid. Humanitarian organisations warn that continued access constraints, combined with funding shortfalls, could leave millions without essential support as winter approaches.

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