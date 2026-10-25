Ukraine’s Military Costs Could Reach $473 Million a Day in 2027 if War Continues

Ukraine’s military spending could reach $473 million per day in 2027 if the war with Russia continues, according to calculations based on Ukrainian Finance Ministry data. Over the course of the year, that would amount to nearly $173 billion in direct military costs—a figure that underscores the scale of Ukraine’s wartime burden and its continued dependence on international financial support.

Russia’s state news agency TASS reported on Sunday, October 25, that the projected spending would cover salaries for active-duty personnel as well as purchases of military equipment, ammunition, and other supplies. The calculation excludes social support for former military personnel and the families of soldiers killed in the war. It also omits the construction of defensive fortifications when those are funded outside the Defence Ministry, along with other government expenditure meaning the true fiscal cost of the war to the Ukrainian state is likely higher than the estimate suggests.

The projection represents a significant escalation from current spending levels. Ukraine spent an average of around $300 million per day on military needs in 2026, according to the TASS report. That figure does not include additional funding requests made by the Defence Ministry toward the end of the year; including those requests would raise the estimated daily cost to around $370 million. The jump to $473 million a day in 2027 reflects both the intensity of ongoing operations and rising costs for personnel, munitions, and equipment.

The projections come as Ukraine prepares for another year of war-related spending and continued reliance on international financial support. In September, Ukraine’s government approved a draft 2027 state budget allocating 4.885 trillion hryvnias—around $110 billion to defence and security, equivalent to 43.8% of projected gross domestic product. The proposed allocation is 11.9% higher than the amended 2026 plan, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

Reuters reported in September that the proposed defence allocation was about 12% higher than this year’s level, while Ukraine’s government estimated it would need $52.6 billion in international support in 2027. That external funding requirement highlights the gap between domestic resources and the cost of sustaining the war effort, with Western partners expected to remain central to Ukraine’s budget planning.

It is important to note that the $173 billion estimate for direct military costs and the government’s proposed defence and security budget are different calculations and should not be treated as equivalent. The official budget category includes security spending, while the TASS estimate covers specified military costs and is conditional on the conflict continuing. Taken together, however, the figures illustrate the immense and growing financial pressures facing Ukraine as the war stretches into another year.

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