UN Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe as Funding Cuts Force Closure of Over 100 Health Centers in Afghanistan

The United Nations has confirmed that a severe shortfall in humanitarian funding has forced the closure of more than 100 health centers across Afghanistan, severely curtailing access to life-saving medical care and nutrition services for millions of vulnerable citizens particularly young children and pregnant women.

Melissa Fleming, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, announced the alarming development in a post on X on Saturday, underscoring that the closures are occurring at a critical moment when Afghanistan’s child malnutrition crisis is spiraling to unprecedented levels. According to UN data, an estimated 3.7 million children nationwide are currently suffering from acute malnutrition, with approximately one million of those cases classified as severe a condition that, without immediate intervention, can lead to permanent developmental damage, organ failure, and death.

Fleming emphasized that the shuttering of these facilities has effectively severed a lifeline for many of the most at-risk families. The closures mean that children with acute malnutrition are now far less likely to receive essential therapeutic treatment, including ready-to-use therapeutic foods (RUTF), vitamin supplements, and regular monitoring by trained health staff. In many rural and hard-to-reach areas, the nearest functioning clinic may now be dozens of miles away a journey that impoverished families cannot afford to make.

The current crisis is not sudden but follows months of mounting warnings from UN agencies and non-governmental organizations. Humanitarian funding for Afghanistan has dropped precipitously over the past year, as global donor attention has shifted to other emergencies including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as broader economic pressures. This decline has forced aid groups to make agonizing choices, scaling back not only nutrition programs but also primary healthcare, maternal services, and emergency response units that once operated across 34 provinces.

Afghanistan’s healthcare system, already fragile after decades of conflict, was further debilitated by the economic collapse that followed the 2021 political transition. The country’s economy has contracted sharply, unemployment remains rampant, and public infrastructure including hospitals and clinics has suffered from chronic underinvestment. Today, millions of Afghans, particularly displaced families, female-headed households, and rural communities, rely almost entirely on humanitarian aid for even the most basic medical consultations, childhood immunizations, and prenatal care.

UN agencies have repeatedly cautioned that the current funding gap is not a temporary glitch but a structural crisis that could worsen if new contributions do not materialize soon. In internal briefings, aid coordinators have warned that additional health and nutrition services are now under review for suspension in the coming weeks. If that happens, they argue, the consequences could be catastrophic: spikes in preventable diseases like measles and cholera, a rise in maternal and infant mortality, and a deepening of the already severe food insecurity that plagues nearly half the population.

The World Food Programme and UNICEF have both called on international donors to reverse the trend, pointing out that Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest and most complex humanitarian emergencies even as global attention has waned. They note that the cost of inaction far outweighs the investment needed to sustain basic services: treating a child with severe malnutrition costs a fraction of what it takes to treat the complications of starvation, yet funding continues to fall short.

Humanitarian organizations on the ground are urging governments, private foundations, and individual donors to step up immediately. They stress that while Afghanistan’s political landscape remains challenging, the humanitarian imperative to save lives must remain separate from geopolitical considerations. Without a renewed and sustained commitment, they warn, the closure of these 100 health centers will not be an endpoint but rather a grim beginning of an even deadlier phase in Afghanistan’s long-running humanitarian tragedy.

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