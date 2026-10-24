UN Will Continue to Stand with Afghan People, Says UNAMA Chief

Kabul — Rabab Fatima, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), has reaffirmed the United Nations’ enduring commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan, pledging continued efforts to uphold human dignity, create better opportunities, and improve lives across the country.

Fatima made the remarks in a video message released on Saturday, October 24, marking the 81st anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

“I begin my responsibilities in Afghanistan with deep respect for its people, culture and rich heritage, and am committed to listening to their voices, engaging with them and working alongside them,” she said.

Reflecting on the UN’s founding, Fatima noted that the organization was established in the aftermath of the devastation of war to inspire hope, promote peace, and strengthen dialogue and cooperation among nations. Afghanistan has been a UN member since 1946, she said, adding that the organization has stood alongside the Afghan people for nearly eight decades—through periods of conflict, hardship, and progress alike.

The UN and its partners, she noted, have worked to support Afghans during natural disasters, droughts, displacement, conflict, and humanitarian emergencies. Praising the resilience and determination of the Afghan people, Fatima highlighted that women, men, young people, community elders, teachers, health workers, and humanitarian workers have continued serving their communities despite numerous challenges.

“The challenges facing Afghanistan are significant, but the talent, aspirations and potential of its people are even greater,” she said.

Referring to the start of her mission in Afghanistan, Fatima reiterated that she deeply respects the country’s people, culture, and rich heritage, and is committed to listening to Afghans’ aspirations and perspectives and working alongside them.

She stressed that the United Nations remains committed to supporting the Afghan people and will continue working to uphold human dignity, create better opportunities, and improve the lives of all Afghans.

Concluding her message, Fatima said Afghanistan’s future belongs to its people, adding that the United Nations would remain a committed partner as Afghans work to shape their own future.

Her message reaffirmed the organization’s stated commitment to engaging with Afghan communities and continuing its support for the country a pledge that comes as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and developmental challenges.

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