The first special cargo train from China to Afghanistan

The first special cargo train from China to Afghanistan

The first special cargo train from Shandong, China to Hiratan Port in Balkh Province has departed.

This train carries commercial goods worth about 8 million yuan and is expected to arrive in Afghanistan after 20 days.

According to the Chinese media “Xinhua”, this shipment includes textile products, chemical raw materials, tools and construction machinery produced in the city of Linyi, China.

This train will enter Afghanistan through the Tirmidh border after passing through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

This route is the first special cargo transfer from Shandong, China to the port of Hiratan.