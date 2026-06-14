UNSC to Hold Crucial Meeting on UNAMA Mandate Amid Afghanistan’s Ongoing Challenges

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to convene on Monday to discuss the future of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), a key diplomatic and humanitarian presence in the country. The meeting comes at a critical juncture, as Afghanistan continues to grapple with severe humanitarian crises, expanding restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights, and growing regional security concerns.

According to a statement released by UNAMA, the closed-door session will begin at 10:00 a.m. New York time (6:30 p.m. Kabul time) on June 15. The proceedings will be broadcast live via UN Web TV, offering transparency on deliberations that could shape the international community’s engagement with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, the Taliban.

During the meeting, the 15-member Security Council will conduct a formal review of UNAMA’s mandate, which is currently set to expire. The mandate, originally focused on political outreach, human rights monitoring, and coordination of humanitarian aid, has taken on renewed urgency since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

Key agenda items expected to be discussed include:

Humanitarian access and funding gaps -With over two-thirds of Afghanistan’s population in need of aid, council members will assess UNAMA’s role in facilitating emergency relief.

Women’s rights and education bans – The mission has been a vocal critic of Taliban edicts prohibiting girls from secondary schools and women from most forms of employment and public life.

Counterterrorism and regional stability – Concerns persist over Afghanistan potentially becoming a safe haven for militant groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS-Khorasan.

Economic collapse and banking restrictions – UNAMA has been advocating for mechanisms to support Afghanistan’s financial system without directly funneling funds through Taliban-controlled ministries.

Diplomatic sources suggest that while no immediate resolution is expected, the meeting will help define the scope and renewal period for the mission’s mandate. Some Security Council members are pushing for a strong human rights monitoring component, while others emphasize practical engagement to prevent total economic collapse.

UNAMA, established in 2002, has seen its role shift from post-conflict reconstruction to crisis management and principled advocacy. Its staff continues to operate from Kabul and regional hubs, though under significant logistical and security constraints.

The meeting on Monday will be closely watched by international aid organizations, Afghan civil society groups, and regional powers including Pakistan, Iran, and China all of whom have vested interests in Afghanistan’s stability.

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