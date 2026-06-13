Albanian Protests Erupt Again Over Luxury Coastal Development, Mirroring Opposition to Trump Son-in-Law’s Project

RrjoLL, Albania – For the second time in recent weeks, Albanian citizens have taken direct action against a major luxury development along the country’s pristine Adriatic coastline, signaling a growing grassroots movement against what locals see as unchecked construction in environmentally sensitive and historically communal areas.

About 200 villagers gathered on Saturday to tear down metal and razor-wire fences surrounding a contested development site in the village of Rrjoll, located in northwestern Albania’s Shëngjin region. The area, known for its expansive sandy beaches, dense pine forests, and rich biodiversity, has become the latest flashpoint in a widening conflict between foreign-backed investors and local communities.

The action mirrors ongoing protests near the city of Vlora, where residents have demonstrated for weeks against a luxury resort backed by a company linked to Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump. That project, planned for the protected Zvërnec area, has drawn international criticism for threatening a vital flamingo lagoon and a sea turtle nesting site.

“Revolution!” Locals Demand Land Compensation

On Saturday, protesters in Rrjoll many of them elderly farmers and younger activists waved Albanian national flags and chanted “Revolution!” as they dismantled barriers. While minor scuffles broke out with law enforcement, police did not intervene to stop the fence removal, a notable departure from the heavier security presence seen at the Vlora protests.

“The protests will not stop until the residents of the village of Rrjoll are compensated. We are 200 families whose land has been seized,” said Zeke Nikolle Shullani, 56, one of the landowners who has been demonstrating for several months. Many locals claim that their property titles, some dating back decades, have been invalidated or ignored in favor of investor permits.

An Albanian-registered company is developing a five-star luxury tourist resort on the site, which has been granted “special status investor” designation by the Albanian government. That status expedites permits, reduces bureaucratic hurdles, and offers tax incentives often without mandatory public consultation.

“What is happening in this country is madness,” said Nikolin Markpalaj, 60, another local landowner. “We asked the investors to come and consult with the people, but they refused. They think they can take all this wealth without blood or anything else that might happen here?”

Environmental and Legal Concerns

Environmental activists have joined landowners in their opposition, warning that the Rrjoll development threatens a fragile coastal ecosystem. The area is home to protected bird species, including the little egret and the endangered European eel, as well as sand dune habitats that act as natural buffers against sea-level rise.

Both the Rrjoll and Vlora projects have reignited a broader national debate about land rights, corruption, and sustainable development in Albania, which has seen a post-communist construction boom often criticized for lacking transparency. The country’s Adriatic coastline sometimes called the “Albanian Riviera” has become a hotspot for high-end tourism, but critics argue that local communities rarely benefit, and environmental laws are routinely bypassed.

Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government has defended the investments as essential for economic growth and job creation. However, opposition parties and civic groups accuse the administration of prioritizing foreign capital over the rule of law. The European Union, which Albania hopes to join, has repeatedly urged the country to strengthen property rights and environmental impact assessments.

A Growing Resistance Movement

The twin protests in Vlora and Rrjoll have inspired smaller demonstrations in other coastal towns, including Dhërmi and Palasë, where similar developments are planned. Activists are now coordinating via social media, sharing legal resources and tactics for nonviolent resistance.

“People are realizing that if we don’t act now, there will be no coast left for our children,” said Erjola Meksi, an environmental lawyer from Tirana who attended Saturday’s protest. “This isn’t just about two resorts. It’s about who gets to decide the future of Albania’s public land.”

So far, the government has not commented on Saturday’s fence removal. Investors in the Rrjoll project have also not issued a statement. But with the summer tourism season approaching and construction expected to accelerate both sides appear to be bracing for further confrontations.

As Markpalaj put it: “We are peaceful, but we are not afraid. This land is all we have.”

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