Seven Members of a Family Missing After Traffic Accident in Kabul’s Surobi District

According to local sources, seven members of a family have gone missing following a traffic accident in Surobi District of Kabul Province.

Sources confirmed to the media on Saturday that the incident occurred a day earlier on the Kabul–Jalalabad Highway in Surobi District.

According to the sources, a Toyota Corolla veered off the road and plunged into the Kabul River. Among the missing are one woman and two children.

The accident is reported to have been caused by excessive speed. Local Taliban officials in Nangarhar have also confirmed the incident.

Traffic accidents have recently claimed numerous victims across different parts of the country due to factors such as driver negligence, poor road conditions, and weak enforcement of traffic regulations.

In a recent similar incident, a traffic accident in Kunduz Province left five people dead and two others injured.