Pakistan Missile Strike Ignites Massive Fire at Torkham Market, Causing Devastating Losses

A predawn missile strike by Pakistani security forces ignited a catastrophic fire at a bustling commercial market in the Afghan border town of Torkham on Sunday, leaving hundreds of shops destroyed and traders facing losses in the hundreds of millions of Afghanis, local officials reported.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. local time, has further inflamed tensions along the notoriously volatile frontier and sparked urgent calls for the protection of civilians caught in the crossfire of cross-border hostilities.

Mawlawi Abdullah Mustafa, the mayor of Torkham, told the Bakhtar News Agency in Nangarhar Province that several shells were fired from the Pakistani side, striking in close proximity to a densely packed commercial area. The initial impact sparked a large fire that, fueled by the contents of the shops, spread rapidly through rows of buildings, turning the market into an inferno.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with officials confirming that four fire trucks, municipal water tankers, and a host of local volunteers were deployed to battle the intense blaze. Despite their efforts, the fire proved difficult to contain. “The fire has not yet been fully brought under control,” a spokesperson at the scene stated several hours after the strike, as thick plumes of smoke continued to billow over the town.

The human and economic toll is immense. According to the owner of the affected market complex, initial assessments indicate that more than 150 shops have been completely destroyed. The estimated financial losses are staggering, projected to reach nearly 300 million Afghanis (approximately $4.2 million USD), wiping out the life savings and inventories of countless local merchants.

“We have lost everything,” one distraught trader told reporters at the scene. “This was our only source of income. Now, our families have nothing.”

The Torkham border crossing is one of the most critical and busiest trade and transit points between Afghanistan and Pakistan. It serves as a vital artery for the movement of goods and people, underpinning the fragile economies of the surrounding border regions. This strike has not only destroyed a local market but has also disrupted this essential economic lifeline.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened military tensions and recurring clashes between Pakistani forces and the Afghan Taliban administration. Pakistan has frequently accused militant groups of using Afghan soil to launch cross-border attacks, leading to Pakistani military operations along the frontier. These skirmishes have repeatedly led to the closure of the Torkham crossing, strangling trade and stranding travelers for days or weeks at a time.

Sunday’s missile strike, however, represents a devastating escalation that has directly impacted a civilian population center. Local residents, traders, and community leaders are now urgently appealing to authorities on both sides of the border for greater protection of civilian areas.

“We are ordinary traders, not soldiers,” a market vendor said. “This continued cross-border violence threatens to destroy our very livelihoods and pushes this already fragile region further into poverty.” The attack underscores the heavy price paid by border communities, who often bear the brunt of the geopolitical friction between the two neighboring nations.

