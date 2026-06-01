Moscow Says Kabul Agreement Focuses on Restoring Soviet-Era Military Equipment

Moscow, Russia — Russia has confirmed that its newly signed military-technical cooperation agreement with Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government will initially focus on repairing, modernizing, and restoring Soviet-era military equipment currently in service across Afghanistan.

Speaking to Russian state media on Monday, Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said the agreement establishes a legal and institutional framework that will allow both sides to pursue military-technical cooperation through future contracts and practical projects.

According to Kabulov, the immediate priority of the agreement is the maintenance and rehabilitation of Russian and Soviet-made military hardware that has remained in Afghanistan since the Soviet period and subsequent decades of conflict. Much of the Afghan military’s inventory still consists of equipment originally supplied by the Soviet Union or later acquired from Russia, including helicopters, armored vehicles, transport aircraft, and other defense systems.

“The primary focus at this stage is the repair and restoration of existing equipment,” Kabulov said, adding that the agreement could eventually pave the way for broader cooperation in the military and technical spheres.

The accord was signed on May 27 during a visit to Russia by Taliban Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, who attended an international security conference held near Moscow. The conference brought together defense and security officials from several countries to discuss regional security challenges, counterterrorism efforts, and military cooperation.

While Taliban authorities have released few details regarding the contents of the agreement, officials in Kabul have indicated that implementation work is expected to begin in the coming days. Technical teams from both sides are reportedly preparing to assess Afghanistan’s military equipment and identify priority areas for repair and maintenance.

Following criticism from some regional observers, Yaqoob defended the agreement, insisting that it is intended solely to strengthen Afghanistan’s national security capabilities and should not be viewed as a threat to any neighboring country or international actor.

“This cooperation is aimed at improving Afghanistan’s defensive and security capacity,” he said. “It is not directed against any state.”

Russia has steadily expanded its engagement with the Taliban government since the movement returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan. Although Moscow has not formally recognized the Taliban administration for several years after their takeover, it has maintained diplomatic relations and has gradually deepened political, economic, and security contacts.

In recent years, Russian officials have hosted multiple rounds of talks with Taliban representatives, focusing on counterterrorism cooperation, regional stability, narcotics trafficking, trade, transportation links, and economic investment opportunities. Moscow has also expressed concern about the activities of extremist groups operating in and around Afghanistan, viewing stability in the country as important to the security of Central Asia and Russia’s southern borders.

The new military-technical agreement reflects Russia’s growing role as a key regional stakeholder in Afghanistan. Analysts view the deal as part of Moscow’s broader strategy to expand its influence in the region while helping Afghanistan maintain and operate military equipment that has become increasingly difficult to service due to years of sanctions, isolation, and limited access to spare parts.

As practical implementation begins, the agreement is expected to serve as a foundation for deeper cooperation between Moscow and Kabul, potentially extending beyond equipment repairs to include training, technical support, and other forms of defense-related collaboration in the future.

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