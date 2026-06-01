Pakistan’s Aggression Against Afghanistan: Strategic, Historical and National Perspectives

Introduction Pakistan’s repeated military attacks on Afghan territory including airstrikes on civilian residential areas, hospitals, and educational institutions have reached a stage where emotional condemnations and patriotic declarations are no longer sufficient responses. A scientific, historical, and geopolitical analysis is necessary to understand the conflict’s deeper roots, structural drivers, and possible paths to resolution, viewed through the lens of Afghanistan’s national interests. The relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan is not a recent bilateral conflict. On the contrary, it is a product of colonial-era border demarcations, great-power politics’ instrumentalization of the region, and a systematic Pakistani strategy to maintain strategic depth at Afghanistan’s expense. Any analysis that ignores these structural factors will inevitably remain superficial.

Historical Background: The Durand Line and the Foundation of Conflict

Afghan-Pakistani tensions have their roots in the British colonial power’s border policies. The Durand Line, drawn in 1893 by British diplomat Sir Mortimer Durand under pressure on the Afghan Emirate, divided the Pashtun people and other ethnic groups across an artificial state boundary. Afghanistan never recognized this line as a permanent, legally binding international border following Pakistan’s independence in 1947. The Afghan parliament voted against Pakistan’s admission to the UN in 1947, partly precisely due to the border issue a historical fact that continues to color bilateral relations.

Following Pakistan’s creation, Kabul chose to raise the demand for Pashtunistan – an independent state or association for Pashtuns on both sides of the Durand Line. Pakistan perceived this as an existential threat. Islamabad responded by supporting destabilizing forces inside Afghanistan to prevent a strong, independent Afghan state from threatening Pakistani territorial integrity. According to numerous political science academics, including Barnett Rubin (Columbia University) and Ahmed Rashid, this logic has been a key driver behind the ISI’s (Inter-Services Intelligence) involvement in Afghan internal affairs since the 1970s.

The Strategic Depth Doctrine and Its Consequences

Pakistan’s military apparatus, particularly the army and ISI, has operated since Zia ul-Haq’s regime (1977–1988) based on the doctrine of “strategic depth.” This doctrine implies that in the event of a large-scale military confrontation with India, Pakistan needs Afghanistan as a rear operational area – and that a friendly, preferably Islamist, regime in Kabul is a strategic necessity. In other words, Pakistan does not want Afghanistan to develop into a stable, sovereign nation-state with strong institutions and close ties to India.

The consequences of this doctrine are well-documented: Pakistan’s support for mujahideen groups during the Soviet invasion (1979–1989), financed and coordinated through the ISI with American and Saudi capital, created an infrastructure for Islamist networks that Pakistan has since used instrumentally. When the Taliban emerged in the early 1990s in the Kandahar region, they received decisive support from Pakistan, a fact thoroughly documented in research by, among others, the International Crisis Group and academic Gilles Dorronsoro.

This structural asymmetry where Pakistan actively undermines Afghan state-building to preserve its strategic influence is the very backbone of the ongoing conflict. It is not a conflict between equal parties, but part of a deliberate hegemonic strategy.

Pakistan’s Multi-Layered Influence Strategy: A Political Science Analysis

Pakistan’s influence in Afghanistan operates on several levels that can be analyzed within the framework of theories of indirect power (soft power) and coercive diplomacy:

Military and Paramilitary Influence: For decades, Pakistan has supported armed groups inside Afghanistan from Hekmatyar’s Hezb-e Islami to the Taliban movement. The ISI’s double game, publicly declaring the fight against terrorism while privately supporting militant networks, has been detailed in U.S. Congressional reports and in testimonies from former CIA directors.

Institutional Infiltration: Over decades, Pakistan has built networks of influence in Afghan educational institutions, religious madrasas, and state bureaucracy. Recruitment through Pakistani-financed madrasas along the border has contributed to ideological influence on an entire generation of Afghan youth.

Information Warfare and Narrative Control: Pakistan has systematically attempted to position Afghanistan as a failed state and a source of regional destabilization in international forums. This narrative serves a dual purpose: it reduces Afghanistan’s diplomatic credibility and justifies Pakistani “security measures” to the outside world.

Economic Dependency: Afghanistan has been structurally dependent on Pakistani transit routes for trade. This gives Pakistan a powerful lever of pressure that has repeatedly been used to pressure Kabul into compliance on political issues.

International Isolation as a Structural Weakness

Afghanistan’s ability to counter Pakistani aggression with effective countermeasures is fundamentally limited by the country’s international isolation. Following the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, Afghanistan lost formal diplomatic recognition from all actors in the international community. To date, no state has de jure recognized the Taliban regime. This has dramatic consequences for the state’s capacity for action.

In realist theory (Morgenthau, Waltz), state power is a function of material resources, geographic position, population size and quality, military capacity, and diplomatic influence. Afghanistan scores poorly on most of these dimensions today not because the country lacks potential, but because decades of war, external intervention, and internal fragmentation have eroded state capacity.

Liberal institutionalism (Keohane, Nye) points out that international institutions and multilateral networks can provide weaker states with room for maneuver that raw power balances do not allow. Afghanistan currently lacks access to these mechanisms. Without a UN seat with full representation, without functioning bilateral agreements, and without access to international financial institutions, the opportunities for effective diplomacy are extremely limited.

The Trichotomous Crisis: A Structural Analysis of Afghanistan’s Domestic Political Landscape

Afghanistan today finds itself trapped between three destructive forces that mutually reinforce the country’s weakness:

The first force is Pakistan’s persistent destabilization strategy, as described above. This is not reactive but proactive and structural – it is an expression of Pakistan’s strategic rationality from Islamabad’s perspective.

The second force is the fragmentation of the Afghan opposition and exile politics. Many of the actors in this space including former power-holders, warlords, and self-appointed representatives are compromised by corruption, war crimes, and instrumental dependence on foreign powers. These actors are not necessarily bearers of Afghan national interests; they are often bearers of personal or factional interests that align with foreign powers.

The third force is the Taliban’s rule, which combines internal authoritarianism with external isolation. Decision-making processes are closed, unpredictable, and ignore both the population’s needs and international law. Oppression of women, exclusion of girls from education, and systematic elimination of civil society have not only moral costs – they have concrete geopolitical costs in the form of increased isolation, reduced aid, and weakened state legitimacy.

This trichotomy external pressure, internal opposition fragmentation, and authoritarian governance failure creates a self-reinforcing spiral of weakness that Pakistan exploits.

Analytical Assessment of Afghanistan’s Strategic Opportunities

Despite the aforementioned structural constraints, Afghanistan is not without room for maneuver. A realistic analysis of Afghanistan’s strategic resources reveals the following windows of opportunity:

Geographic and Resource Potential: Afghanistan possesses estimated mineral reserves worth over $1 trillion USD (US Geological Survey, 2010), including lithium, copper, iron ore, and rare earth elements critical for green technology. These resources make Afghanistan strategically interesting for China, Russia, India, and the Gulf states – which could potentially break it out of isolation through selective resource diplomacy.

Geographic Position as Transit Corridor: Afghanistan is the cornerstone of regional connectivity projects such as the TAPI gas pipeline (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India), the CASA-1000 electricity project, and the historic Silk Road. An Afghan leadership that actively engages in these projects can gradually increase its regional relevance and reduce dependency on Pakistani transit routes.

Regional Balancing Policy: Afghanistan borders six states: Pakistan, Iran, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. India, despite not sharing a border, is an important regional actor. None of these states want Pakistani dominance over Afghanistan. India, Iran, and the Central Asian republics all have strategic interests in a stable, independent Afghanistan. An Afghan leadership that actively plays on these conflicting interests can create diplomatic counter-pressure against Pakistan.

International Legal Instruments: Pakistan’s repeated bombing attacks on Afghan territory are potentially in violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against another state’s territorial integrity. Even though the Taliban regime lacks formal recognition, Afghan interest organizations and future representative authorities can pursue this accountably in international bodies.

The Path Forward: Conditions for Afghan State Reconstruction

Based on the foregoing analysis, the following conditions can be identified as necessary (if not sufficient) for an Afghan nation-state reconstruction:

Internal Legitimacy and Inclusive Governance: No external strategy can compensate for a lack of internal legitimacy. A regime that excludes half the population (women) from education, work, and participation undermines its own capacity for state-building. Legitimate governance is not just a value norm it is a strategic necessity.

National Consensus and Elite Integration: The fragmentation of the Afghan political elite is one of Pakistan’s most important strategic resources. A process of national reconciliation and elite consensus – even under very limited room for maneuver – is a prerequisite for rebuilding state capacity.

Pragmatic Foreign Policy Reorientation: Afghanistan needs a foreign policy based on active neutrality, regional engagements, and balancing great-power interests rather than ideological rigidity. Relations with China, Iran, India, and the Gulf states should be developed based on concrete interests.

International Re-engagement Through Pragmatism: The international community has neither the ability nor the will to ignore Afghanistan in the long run – whether due to the refugee crisis’s regional effects, drug exports, regional instability, or humanitarian catastrophes. An Afghan leadership that shows pragmatic willingness to meet international minimum requirements particularly in the human rights field can gradually resume diplomatic relations.

Conclusion

Pakistan’s aggression against Afghanistan is not an isolated phenomenon. It is an expression of a structural, long-term strategy anchored in Pakistani military doctrine, regional hegemonic ambitions, and instrumental use of Islamist networks. The analysis shows that Afghanistan’s weakness is not natural or inevitable it has been constructed through decades of deliberate Pakistani destabilization policy combined with internal discord and weak state-building.

Nevertheless, the situation is not without opportunities. Geographic position, natural resources, regional geopolitical dynamics, and international legal instruments represent real room for maneuver provided there exists the political will, internal consensus, and strategic competence to utilize them.

The last fifty years of Afghan political experience show that the country has survived far worse storms than the present one. But survival is not enough. The goal must be sovereignty, state capacity, and national dignity founded not in nostalgia or slogans, but in scientific analysis, strategic realism, and unbreakable national will.

Sources and References

Rubin, Barnett R. (2002). The Fragmentation of Afghanistan. Yale University Press.

Rashid, Ahmed (2008). Descent into Chaos: The U.S. and the Disaster in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Central Asia. Viking.

Dorronsoro, Gilles (2005). Revolution Unending: Afghanistan, 1979 to the Present. Columbia University Press.

International Crisis Group (2001–2023). Afghanistan and Pakistan Reports. crisisgroup.org.

US Geological Survey (2010). Assessment of Undiscovered Petroleum Resources of North Afghanistan. USGS.

Waltz, Kenneth (1979). Theory of International Politics. McGraw-Hill.

Morgenthau, Hans (1948). Politics Among Nations. Knopf.

Keohane, Robert & Nye, Joseph (1977). Power and Interdependence. Little, Brown.

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