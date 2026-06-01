Explosion and Fire at South Korean Defense Facility Kill Five, Injure Two

DAEJEON, South Korea –At least five people were killed and two others injured after a powerful explosion and subsequent fire struck a defense industry facility in South Korea on Monday, according to local officials.

The incident occurred at a worksite operated by Hanwha Aerospace, one of South Korea’s leading defense and aerospace companies, in the central city of Daejeon. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the explosion, which triggered a fire within the facility.

Authorities said five people lost their lives in the accident, while two others sustained injuries. One of the injured victims remains in critical condition and is receiving medical treatment, according to local medical official Kim Ju-yeon.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the deceased, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Authorities have not disclosed whether the blast was linked to ongoing operations at the facility or to a technical malfunction.

Emergency official Yoon Seong-su noted that the affected area is classified as a government-designated security facility, limiting public access and the release of detailed information during the initial stages of the investigation.

The Daejeon site is considered one of Hanwha Aerospace’s key defense production and research facilities. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the complex is involved in the development of large-scale propellants and advanced surface-to-surface weapons systems, making it an important component of the country’s defense industry.

The explosion has raised concerns about workplace safety at high-security defense installations, and government authorities are expected to conduct a comprehensive review of the incident. Firefighters successfully contained the blaze, while investigators continue to examine the site for evidence that could help determine what triggered the deadly accident.

Further details are expected to emerge as authorities complete rescue, recovery, and investigative operations.

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