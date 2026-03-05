Pakistan Strike Earthquake Survivors in Afghanistan, Killing Three

A missile attack, reportedly launched from Pakistan, has struck near a camp in eastern Afghanistan that was sheltering families displaced by the devastating Kunar earthquake earlier in 2025. The strike killed three people and wounded seven others, according to local sources.

The camp, located in a border district of Kunar Province, was housing some of the most vulnerable survivors of the natural disaster. The attack has triggered a new wave of panic and displacement among a population already traumatized by both the earthquake and decades of conflict.

An estimated 650 families have been forced to flee the area for a second time. Many are now attempting to return to their areas of origin in the Sawkai and Nurgal districts, while others are seeking safety in different parts of Kunar Province. With little time to prepare, these newly displaced families have been left without adequate shelter, food, or access to basic services like clean water and healthcare, raising fears of a deepening humanitarian crisis.

This incident underscores the extreme vulnerability of civilian populations caught in zones of cross-border tension. All parties to the conflict are legally and morally bound to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law. The protection of civilians, including those already displaced by natural disasters and conflict, must be paramount. An immediate and transparent investigation into the attack is necessary, and all feasible precautions must be taken to prevent future harm to non-combatants.

