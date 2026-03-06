Acclaimed Afghan-Australian Journalist Yalda Hakim Wins UK ‘Presenter of the Year’

Afghan-Australian journalist Yalda Hakim, a leading anchor for Sky News, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Presenter of the Year’ award by the Royal Television Society (RTS), underscoring her status as one of the most formidable interviewers in international journalism.

The award, one of the most coveted accolades in the British television industry, recognizes outstanding on-screen talent and excellence in broadcasting. The RTS programme awards celebrate the very best in television across the UK.

Sky News announced the win on Thursday, revealing that Hakim was unable to personally accept the honor as she was on assignment reporting from the Middle East, a testament to her commitment to frontline journalism. The network celebrated her “fearless and impactful” interviewing style, which has become a hallmark of her career.

Over the past year, Hakim has cemented her reputation as a leading global interviewer, securing exclusive conversations with a host of prominent world leaders and senior officials. Her incisive questioning and deep preparation have consistently generated headlines and provided viewers with critical insights into complex geopolitical issues.

One of her most widely discussed and impactful interviews was with Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s then-Defence Minister. In a tense and probing exchange, Hakim directly questioned him about Pakistan’s alleged historical role in financing and training terrorist groups. During the interview, Asif made a startling admission, stating that Pakistan had carried out “dirty work” for the United States for three decades. The comment reverberated through international media and political circles, sparking intense debate and analysis.

Hakim’s journey to the top of British media is a remarkable story of resilience. Born in Afghanistan, she fled the country with her family during the Soviet-Afghan war, eventually settling in Australia. She began her career in Australian media before joining Sky News in 2013 as its chief correspondent based in London. Since then, she has become one of the network’s most recognizable faces, reporting from global hotspots and anchoring flagship news programs.

The Royal Television Society awards are judged by panels of leading industry experts, making Hakim’s win a significant professional milestone. It not only highlights her individual talent and dedication but also shines a light on the growing presence and influence of Afghan journalists on the world stage. Through her powerful storytelling and tenacious interviewing, Yalda Hakim has become a prominent and authoritative voice in the coverage of global affairs.

Donate Here