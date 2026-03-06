WFP Warns of Deepening Hunger Crisis in Afghanistan as Border Clashes Disrupt Vital Aid

The World Food Programme (WFP) has issued a stark warning that Afghanistan’s already dire hunger crisis is intensifying, as escalating military clashes along the border with Pakistan are severing access to critical food aid and health services for vulnerable communities.

In a report released Thursday, the UN agency stated that Afghanistan continues to face one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world. The situation is growing more desperate, with acute malnutrition rates soaring across the country, placing tens of thousands of children at serious risk of death or long-term developmental damage.

The WFP highlighted that recent escalating clashes along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border are compounding an already fragile situation. The fighting is severely restricting humanitarian access, cutting off life-saving assistance and health services for communities that are entirely dependent on aid for survival. According to the agency, this continued volatility could push already impoverished and hungry families past a critical breaking point, further destabilizing their precarious living conditions.

This warning comes against a backdrop of ongoing military confrontations between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani security forces in the eastern border provinces, including Paktia and Khost. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that these recent skirmishes have already displaced at least 16,370 families in the region, creating a new wave of internal refugees in need of urgent assistance.

The border violence exacerbates Afghanistan’s existing multi-layered crisis. Humanitarian agencies warn that the country’s economic collapse, a multi-year drought, and drastic shortfalls in international funding have left millions of people across rural communities entirely dependent on emergency food assistance to survive. The convergence of conflict, economic ruin, and climate shocks has created a toxic mix that is pushing the population to the brink of famine.

Aid agencies on the ground stress that without an immediate infusion of sustained humanitarian support and a significant improvement in security conditions to allow safe passage for aid workers, Afghanistan’s hunger crisis will not only persist but will inevitably deepen in the coming months, threatening the lives of millions.

