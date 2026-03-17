A State in Panic: Why Pakistan Is Bombing Afghanistan amidst Iran war

The bombing of a rehabilitation center in Kabul is not just an atrocity, it is a confession. A confession that Pakistan has lost control of its neighborhood, its strategy, and increasingly, its own.

This is not counterterrorism.

This is state violence masking strategic failure.

#KabulAttack #WarCrimes #Afghanistan

A State Striking Civilians While Losing Control Everywhere Else

While Pakistan drops bombs across the border, it is steadily losing control within its own borders:

Balochistan is in open resistance , with a long-running insurgency that continues to challenge state authority

, with a long-running insurgency that continues to challenge state authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is engulfed in militancy and unrest , where attacks and instability are no longer containable

, where attacks and instability are no longer containable Armed groups once nurtured as “strategic assets” are now turning inward with force

This is the classic pattern of a state facing internal fracture:

when it cannot dominate, it lashes outward.

#Balochistan #KhyberPakhtunkhwa #Insurgency

Afghanistan: The Strategic Break That Triggered Panic

For decades, Pakistan believed Afghanistan would remain within its sphere of control. That illusion is now shattered.

The Taliban government has:

Acted independently of Islamabad

Refused to serve as a proxy

Expanded relations with India, China, and Russia

This is a direct geopolitical defeat for Pakistan.

Instead of adapting, Pakistan is trying to bomb its way back into relevance, a strategy that is not only immoral, but doomed.

#Taliban #Geopolitics #SouthAsia

The Economic Collapse Driving Aggression

Pakistan is not acting from strength, it is acting from financial suffocation.

The country is effectively “surviving loan by loan” , heavily dependent on external bailouts and oil imports

, heavily dependent on external bailouts and oil imports It owes massive debts to China, Saudi Arabia, and international lenders , with external debt exceeding $130 billion

, with external debt exceeding $130 billion Debt servicing has at times exceeded government revenue, reflecting a structurally broken economy

This is not a stable state. It is a debt-dependent system under pressure.

And history shows:

economically fragile states often externalize crises through conflict.

#EconomicCrisis #DebtTrap #Pakistan

The Iran War Trap: A State Trying to Escape Its Own Promises

Pakistan is now caught in what analysts describe as an “Iran trap”, a crisis of its own making.

It signed a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia , promising to treat attacks on Riyadh as attacks on itself

, promising to treat attacks on Riyadh as attacks on itself It publicly signaled willingness to support Saudi Arabia against Iran, raising expectations it may not be able to meet

At the same time, it cannot afford confrontation with Iran, given geography, sectarian realities, and internal fragility

This creates a dangerous contradiction:

Pakistan must appear strong, but cannot actually act decisively.

#IranWar #SaudiArabia #MiddleEast

A Calculated Diversion: War as a Message to the Gulf

There is another, more cynical layer to Pakistan’s behavior.

Islamabad is deeply dependent on Gulf states:

Oil supplies

Financial bailouts

Remittances from millions of workers

Yet the Iran war is now testing Pakistan’s ability to support Saudi Arabia militarily.

Here lies the uncomfortable possibility:

By escalating conflict with Afghanistan and showcasing instability, Pakistan may be signaling:

“We are already overstretched, we cannot fully engage in your war.”

This creates strategic ambiguity:

It preserves ties with Saudi Arabia

It avoids direct confrontation with Iran

It justifies inaction under the cover of “internal crisis”

In other words, Pakistan may be weaponizing its own instability as an excuse.

#SaudiArabia #GulfPolitics #StrategicAmbiguity

Strategic Failure Disguised as Force

Pakistan’s actions are not those of a confident regional power. They are the behavior of a state trapped between:

Internal insurgency

Economic collapse

Diplomatic isolation

Strategic irrelevance in Afghanistan

So it chooses the only tool left:

violence without vision

But this approach carries a fatal flaw:

Every strike on Kabul:

Weakens Pakistan’s legitimacy

Strengthens Afghan independence

Accelerates regional realignment away from Islamabad

Conclusion: A Dangerous Illusion of Power

Pakistan believes it can bomb its way out of:

Internal collapse

Economic dependency

Strategic isolation

It cannot.

What we are witnessing is not strength, but decline acting loudly.

And the tragedy is that this decline is being paid for in Afghan civilian lives.

#Pakistan #AfghanistanWar #HumanRights #StopTheViolence

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