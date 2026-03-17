A State in Panic: Why Pakistan Is Bombing Afghanistan amidst Iran war

Ahmad Fawad Arsala

Opinion
By admin
63

The bombing of a rehabilitation center in Kabul is not just an atrocity, it is a confession. A confession that Pakistan has lost control of its neighborhood, its strategy, and increasingly, its own.

This is not counterterrorism.
This is state violence masking strategic failure.

#KabulAttack #WarCrimes #Afghanistan

A State Striking Civilians While Losing Control Everywhere Else

While Pakistan drops bombs across the border, it is steadily losing control within its own borders:

  • Balochistan is in open resistance, with a long-running insurgency that continues to challenge state authority
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is engulfed in militancy and unrest, where attacks and instability are no longer containable
  • Armed groups once nurtured as “strategic assets” are now turning inward with force

This is the classic pattern of a state facing internal fracture:
when it cannot dominate, it lashes outward.

#Balochistan #KhyberPakhtunkhwa #Insurgency

Afghanistan: The Strategic Break That Triggered Panic

For decades, Pakistan believed Afghanistan would remain within its sphere of control. That illusion is now shattered.

The Taliban government has:

  • Acted independently of Islamabad
  • Refused to serve as a proxy
  • Expanded relations with India, China, and Russia

This is a direct geopolitical defeat for Pakistan.

Instead of adapting, Pakistan is trying to bomb its way back into relevance, a strategy that is not only immoral, but doomed.

#Taliban #Geopolitics #SouthAsia

The Economic Collapse Driving Aggression

Pakistan is not acting from strength, it is acting from financial suffocation.

  • The country is effectively “surviving loan by loan”, heavily dependent on external bailouts and oil imports
  • It owes massive debts to China, Saudi Arabia, and international lenders, with external debt exceeding $130 billion
  • Debt servicing has at times exceeded government revenue, reflecting a structurally broken economy

This is not a stable state. It is a debt-dependent system under pressure.

And history shows:
economically fragile states often externalize crises through conflict.

#EconomicCrisis #DebtTrap #Pakistan

The Iran War Trap: A State Trying to Escape Its Own Promises

Pakistan is now caught in what analysts describe as an “Iran trap”, a crisis of its own making.

  • It signed a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia, promising to treat attacks on Riyadh as attacks on itself
  • It publicly signaled willingness to support Saudi Arabia against Iran, raising expectations it may not be able to meet
  • At the same time, it cannot afford confrontation with Iran, given geography, sectarian realities, and internal fragility

This creates a dangerous contradiction:
Pakistan must appear strong, but cannot actually act decisively.

#IranWar #SaudiArabia #MiddleEast

A Calculated Diversion: War as a Message to the Gulf

There is another, more cynical layer to Pakistan’s behavior.

Islamabad is deeply dependent on Gulf states:

  • Oil supplies
  • Financial bailouts
  • Remittances from millions of workers

Yet the Iran war is now testing Pakistan’s ability to support Saudi Arabia militarily.

Here lies the uncomfortable possibility:

By escalating conflict with Afghanistan and showcasing instability, Pakistan may be signaling:
“We are already overstretched, we cannot fully engage in your war.”

This creates strategic ambiguity:

  • It preserves ties with Saudi Arabia
  • It avoids direct confrontation with Iran
  • It justifies inaction under the cover of “internal crisis”

In other words, Pakistan may be weaponizing its own instability as an excuse.

#SaudiArabia #GulfPolitics #StrategicAmbiguity

Strategic Failure Disguised as Force

Pakistan’s actions are not those of a confident regional power. They are the behavior of a state trapped between:

  • Internal insurgency
  • Economic collapse
  • Diplomatic isolation
  • Strategic irrelevance in Afghanistan

So it chooses the only tool left:
violence without vision

But this approach carries a fatal flaw:

Every strike on Kabul:

  • Weakens Pakistan’s legitimacy
  • Strengthens Afghan independence
  • Accelerates regional realignment away from Islamabad

Conclusion: A Dangerous Illusion of Power

Pakistan believes it can bomb its way out of:

  • Internal collapse
  • Economic dependency
  • Strategic isolation

It cannot.

What we are witnessing is not strength, but decline acting loudly.

And the tragedy is that this decline is being paid for in Afghan civilian lives.

#Pakistan #AfghanistanWar #HumanRights #StopTheViolence

How the Iran War Could Weaken Pakistan and Shift Regional Influence

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