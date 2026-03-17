UN Condemns Kabul Hospital Strike, Urges Protection of Civilians

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has strongly condemned a reported airstrike that struck the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on March 16, raising serious concerns about the protection of civilians amid intensifying conflict.

According to UNAMA, the strike allegedly carried out by forces from Pakistan hit a functioning medical facility, resulting in dozens of civilian deaths and injuries. The mission extended its condolences to the families of those killed and expressed hopes for a swift recovery for the wounded.

Authorities from the Taliban claimed the hospital was directly targeted, reporting that more than 400 people were killed. However, Pakistan rejected these allegations, stating that its military operations were “precisely targeted” at militant infrastructure and denied striking any hospital.

UNAMA emphasized that under international humanitarian law, all parties to a conflict are strictly obligated to protect medical facilities, healthcare personnel, and civilians. It warned that attacks on hospitals constitute a grave violation and may amount to war crimes.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban, with a recent surge in cross-border airstrikes and retaliatory actions contributing to a deteriorating security situation. UNAMA reported that since late February, at least 76 civilians have been killed and 213 injured across Afghanistan as a result of the ongoing hostilities.

Reiterating its call for restraint, UNAMA urged all sides to immediately de-escalate, pursue a ceasefire, and uphold their obligations under international law, stressing that the protection of civilians must remain the highest priority.

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