International Union of Muslim Scholars condemns reported Pakistan airstrike on Kabul hospital

The International Union of Muslim Scholars has condemned a reported airstrike by Pakistan’s military on a rehabilitation hospital in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, calling the attack a serious violation of human life and international norms.

According to initial reports, the strike occurred late Monday night in the city’s 9th security district and targeted a drug treatment center. The incident is said to have killed around 400 people and injured at least 250 others, many of them civilians receiving medical care.

In a statement, the IUMS expressed deep concern over the high number of casualties, noting that the attack took place during the final days of Ramadan, a period considered sacred by Muslims worldwide.

The organization said such actions contradict Islamic principles, which prohibit harm to civilians and the targeting of medical facilities. It urged Pakistani authorities to avoid further escalation and to uphold both humanitarian and ethical obligations.

The IUMS also called for the establishment of an independent and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and ensure accountability.

In addition, the group appealed to both Pakistan and Afghanistan to immediately halt hostilities and pursue a peaceful resolution through dialogue. It suggested that third-party mediation, including involvement from countries such as Qatar and Turkey, could help ease tensions.

The IUMS added that it stands ready to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

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