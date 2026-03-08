How the Iran War Could Weaken Pakistan and Shift Regional Influence

The conflict involving Iran is not only a Middle Eastern crisis. Its consequences extend far beyond the Gulf, reaching Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the wider Central Asian region. When combined with Pakistan’s growing confrontation with Afghanistan and a massive insurgency inside its own Pashtun regions, the war creates structural pressures that may significantly weaken Pakistan’s regional leverage while opening new strategic space for Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Recent events show that Islamabad now faces a convergence of crises: an expanding insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, instability in Balochistan, economic fragility, and an increasingly assertive Afghan government that has begun retaliating militarily against Pakistani strikes.

Below are the key mechanisms behind this emerging shift.

Pakistan Faces Strategic Overstretch on Multiple Fronts

Pakistan is increasingly dealing with simultaneous security crises.

These include:

escalating conflict with Afghanistan along the Durand Line

a large and expanding insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

separatist violence in Balochistan

instability along the Iran–Pakistan border

severe economic pressure

The insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has intensified in recent years, largely driven by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which continues to launch attacks on Pakistani military and police targets.

Recent attacks in the province, including bombings and assaults on security forces,demonstrate that the Pakistani state is still struggling to control the region.

At the same time, tensions with Afghanistan have escalated into direct military confrontation. What Islamabad initially framed as limited cross-border strikes quickly triggered retaliation from Kabul.

The result is classic strategic overstretch:

military resources divided across several theaters

intelligence networks strained

reduced capacity to project influence beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Afghanistan’s Military Response Surprised Pakistan

For decades Pakistan assumed it could use cross-border pressure on Afghanistan without facing a symmetrical military response.

That assumption appears to have been challenged.

After Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan in February 2026, the Afghan government launched retaliatory attacks against Pakistani military positions along the border.

Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani outposts and military installations, with Afghan officials claiming multiple Pakistani positions were captured during the clashes.

The fighting quickly escalated into what Pakistani officials themselves described as “open war” between the two countries.

This development is strategically significant: Pakistan is now confronting a hostile government on its western border that is willing to respond militarily rather than absorb pressure.

The Pashtun Belt Is Becoming Pakistan’s Largest Security Problem

Pakistan’s most severe internal instability now lies in the Pashtun regions along the Afghan border.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the center of a growing insurgency involving:

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

militant Islamist factions

local armed groups operating across the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier.

The TTP has carried out major attacks on Pakistani security forces, including suicide bombings and assaults on military checkpoints in the region.

This insurgency creates a deep strategic dilemma for Islamabad:

the military must deploy large forces internally

the border with Afghanistan remains unstable

militant networks move across a rugged and porous frontier.

In effect, Pakistan’s own Pashtun belt has become a persistent internal battlefield.

The Iran War Adds Another Layer of Pressure

The war involving Iran adds yet another strategic burden for Pakistan.

If instability spreads across Iran’s eastern provinces, it could spill directly into Pakistan’s Baloch region, where a long-running separatist insurgency already exists.

This would create simultaneous pressures along:

the Afghan frontier

the Iranian border

the Pashtun insurgency zone

the Baloch insurgency region.

Few states can manage prolonged instability along three major internal frontiers at once.

Economic Fragility Limits Pakistan’s Strategic Options

Pakistan’s economic vulnerability magnifies these security pressures.

Energy disruptions from a war involving Iran could trigger:

rising fuel prices

inflation

shortages of electricity and fuel.

Because Pakistan already faces currency instability and high inflation, external shocks could deepen economic turmoil and limit Islamabad’s ability to sustain military operations or project regional influence.

Historically, economic crises significantly reduce a state’s geopolitical leverage.

Afghanistan Gains Strategic Breathing Space

As Pakistan becomes increasingly absorbed by internal insurgencies and multiple border crises, its long-standing ability to dominate Afghan politics weakens.

For decades Pakistan relied on several levers of influence:

control over key trade routes

border pressure

relationships with Afghan factions.

But if Pakistan must focus on:

the TTP insurgency

instability in Balochistan

conflict with Afghanistan

tensions with Iran

then Afghanistan gains greater strategic autonomy.

The recent Afghan military response already signals a new dynamic: Kabul is increasingly willing to confront Islamabad directly rather than accept asymmetric pressure.

Central Asia and Northern Trade Corridors Become More Important

A weakened Pakistan naturally increases the importance of northern economic corridors.

Historically Afghanistan depended heavily on Pakistani ports such as Karachi and Gwadar.

But regional instability encourages alternatives:

rail connections with Central Asia

energy corridors through Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

transit routes connecting to China and Eurasian markets.

If these northern corridors expand, Afghanistan could gradually transform from a landlocked buffer state into a strategic transit hub linking South Asia, Central Asia, and Eurasia.

Strategic Conclusion

The Iran war, combined with Pakistan’s internal insurgencies and conflict with Afghanistan, could reshape the regional balance.

Pakistan faces several converging vulnerabilities:

a large insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

persistent separatism in Balochistan

escalating conflict with Afghanistan

economic fragility

potential instability along the Iranian frontier.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Central Asia may gain opportunities through:

reduced Pakistani dominance

alternative trade corridors

greater geopolitical autonomy.

In this context, the region may be entering a gradual transition, from a geopolitical system heavily centered on Pakistan’s strategic geography to a broader Eurasian connectivity network in which Afghanistan and Central Asia play a far more central role.

