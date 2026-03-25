Pressure on Tehran: War, Leadership Divisions, and the Limits of Iran’s Partition

The ongoing war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has entered a decisive phase. After weeks of intense air and missile exchanges, the battlefield dynamics increasingly suggest that the conflict will shape Iran’s political future, but not necessarily in the way many outside observers initially imagined. While some analysts speculated early in the war about the possible fragmentation of Iran into ethnic states, the geopolitical realities of the region make such a scenario highly unlikely. Instead, the most plausible outcome may be a negotiated settlement in which elements of the current Iranian regime survive after accepting significant strategic concessions.

#IranWar #MiddleEastConflict #USIran #IsraelIran #Geopolitics

Military Pressure and the Expanding Battlefield

The military campaign against Iran has been extensive. Reports indicate that U.S. and Israeli forces have struck thousands of targets across the country, targeting missile launchers, military bases, command facilities, and strategic infrastructure.

Iran has responded with large-scale missile and drone attacks across the region, striking Israel, Gulf states, and U.S. positions. Since the start of the conflict in late February, Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones in an attempt to overwhelm regional defenses.

Yet the tempo of these attacks has declined significantly as the war has progressed. Analysts attribute this decline to the systematic destruction of missile launchers, the targeting of production facilities, and the growing risks to Iranian operators who attempt to launch missiles under constant surveillance by U.S. and Israeli aircraft and satellites.

This erosion of Iran’s most important strategic deterrent, its missile force, has significantly increased the pressure on Tehran’s leadership.

At the same time, Washington appears to be translating battlefield gains into political leverage through a proposed fifteen-point ceasefire framework that reportedly includes limits on nuclear activities, restrictions on missile programs, and expanded inspections in exchange for sanctions relief.

But the pressure may not remain limited to airpower alone.

Military planners have increasingly discussed the possibility of limited maritime operations designed to intensify economic pressure on Tehran. One scenario frequently mentioned by analysts is the potential deployment of U.S. Marines or special forces to seize or temporarily control key energy export nodes in the Persian Gulf, most notably Kharg Island, the terminal through which the majority of Iran’s oil exports pass.

Even a temporary capture or blockade of Kharg Island would dramatically tighten the economic vise on Tehran by choking off its most critical revenue stream. In addition, the occupation of two nearby smaller strategic islands in the northern Persian Gulf, used by Iran for radar coverage and maritime surveillance, could further constrain Iran’s ability to operate in the Gulf and monitor shipping traffic.

Such limited territorial seizures would not require a full-scale invasion of Iran. Instead, they would function as strategic pressure points: denying Iran its primary oil export routes while signaling that escalation could threaten even more critical infrastructure.

The psychological and economic impact of losing effective control over Kharg Island, even temporarily, would be profound. It would strike directly at the financial lifeline of the Iranian state.

#KhargIsland #PersianGulf #OilSecurity #EnergyGeopolitics #MilitaryStrategy

Emerging Divisions Inside the Iranian Leadership

Military pressure abroad often accelerates political fractures at home, and signs are emerging that Iran’s leadership may be experiencing precisely such a moment.

Recent reports and political signals suggest growing tension within the top ranks of the Islamic Republic, particularly between factions surrounding Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and elements linked to former Tehran mayor and current parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a powerful figure with deep roots inside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to emerging political reporting and regional diplomatic sources, the Ghalibaf camp may be increasingly distancing itself from the more hardline circle around Khamenei and his long-time advisor Mohsen Rezaee, a former IRGC commander who remains influential in strategic decision-making.

While these developments remain opaque, as is typical within the tightly controlled Iranian political system—there are growing indications that Ghalibaf and figures aligned with him may be exploring alternative political options aimed at preserving the state while reducing the costs of continued confrontation.

Some reports suggest that intermediaries connected to the Ghalibaf faction may already be quietly communicating with Western or U.S.-linked negotiators regarding potential frameworks for de-escalation.

If accurate, such contacts would represent a significant development inside the Islamic Republic’s power structure. Ghalibaf is not an outsider or reformist dissident; he is a former IRGC air force commander and a core establishment figure. A shift within this camp would therefore signal a debate not about overthrowing the system, but about how the system survives the current crisis.

The possibility of internal divisions becomes even more consequential if military pressure intensifies further, particularly if Iranian oil exports become vulnerable through potential operations targeting Kharg Island or other Gulf infrastructure.

Under such circumstances, pragmatic factions within the regime may conclude that negotiation is the only path to preserve the state.

#IRGC #IranPolitics #Khamenei #Ghalibaf #MohsenRezaee #IranLeadership

Why Ethnic Partition Is Unlikely

Despite the military pressure on Iran, the idea that the country could fragment along ethnic lines remains strategically implausible. Iran is a multiethnic state with significant Kurdish, Baluch, Azeri, and Arab populations. In theory, prolonged instability could embolden separatist movements.

However, the regional environment strongly discourages such an outcome.

Turkey, for example, firmly opposes the creation of any independent Kurdish state. Ankara has consistently resisted Kurdish autonomy in Syria and Iraq and views Kurdish independence anywhere in the region as a direct threat to its territorial integrity. A Kurdish state emerging from the collapse of Iran would therefore face immediate Turkish resistance.

Pakistan holds a similar position regarding Baluchistan. Islamabad has fought a decades-long insurgency in its own Baluch regions and would strongly oppose any independent Baluch state forming across the border in southeastern Iran. Such a development could embolden separatism inside Pakistan itself.

These two regional powers, Turkey and Pakistan, thus share a powerful strategic interest in preventing the ethnic disintegration of Iran. Even countries otherwise hostile to Tehran would be wary of creating a precedent that could destabilize their own borders.

For this reason, external actors are far more likely to favor a weakened but intact Iranian state rather than a fragmented one.

#KurdishIssue #Baluchistan #TurkeyPolicy #PakistanSecurity #EthnicPolitics

A Possible Outcome: Regime Survival Through Concession

If military pressure continues and internal divisions deepen, the most plausible political outcome is not regime collapse but regime transformation through negotiated concession.

A remnant of the current governing structure may remain in place, but under dramatically altered conditions:

strict limits on missile development

• curbs on nuclear activity

• expanded international monitoring

• constraints on regional proxy operations

• gradual reintegration into global economic systems

Such an arrangement would allow the Iranian leadership to claim survival while conceding significant strategic ground.

For external powers, this scenario also offers advantages. It avoids the chaos of state collapse, prevents regional ethnic fragmentation, stabilizes energy markets, and reduces the risk of a prolonged regional war.

#NuclearNegotiations #IranSanctions #MissileProgram #MiddleEastSecurity

The Strategic Reality

Wars in the Middle East often produce dramatic speculation about borders being redrawn. In reality, the region’s political geography has proven remarkably resilient. Powerful neighboring states usually intervene, politically or militarily, to prevent the emergence of new ethnic states that might inspire similar movements within their own territories.

The current conflict with Iran is unlikely to break this pattern.

Instead of partition, the war may produce something more familiar in Middle Eastern geopolitics: a battered regime forced to negotiate its survival under new constraints.

If battlefield pressure continues, from the degradation of Iran’s missile forces to the potential vulnerability of its vital oil export infrastructure, the incentives for factions within Tehran to seek a negotiated exit may grow rapidly.

The battlefield may determine the terms.

But the map is unlikely to change.

#MiddleEastGeopolitics #IranFuture #StrategicAnalysis #GlobalSecurity

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