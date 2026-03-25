The mindset of the Pashtun nation is not national, but largely tribal

When we examine the political, social, and intellectual condition of the Pashtuns, a bitter but important question emerges: Is the Pashtun mentality or psychology national in nature, or is it still fundamentally tribal? This question is important because the destiny of any nation is tied to its psychology and its level of collective consciousness. If the mindset is national, then the people move toward a shared national goal, shared pain, and a shared future. But if the mindset is tribal, then every group revolves around its own tribe, region, and personal interests.

In reality, if we look deeply at the current social structure of Pashtun society, it becomes clear that many of our behaviors, decisions, and reactions are not national but tribal in nature. Because while we speak in the name of the nation, hold discussions, write, hold gatherings and jirgas in the name of the nation, our actions often serve our own tribe. We talk about national unity, but our loyalty rarely goes beyond tribal and clan boundaries. Even if it does, it often remains limited to words without action, because our mindset is not national but largely tribal.

On the other hand, tribal psychology is based on the idea that a person first identifies with their tribe, and only then with the larger society. In such a mindset, honor, pride, enmity, friendship, and even justice are judged through a tribal lens. If a person from my tribe is unjust, I still support him; and if a person from another tribe is on the path of truth, even if oppressed, I still look at him with suspicion. This way of thinking is in conflict with modern national consciousness, because national psychology demands that a person first consider themselves part of a larger social body subordinate to law, principles, and shared values rather than individuals or tribes.

However, in Pashtun society, personal relations, kinship, and tribal affiliation are still often valued above law and principles. This is why our institutions remain weak, politics remains corrupt, and social justice remains incomplete.

Historically, tribal structure played an important role in the survival of Pashtuns. In times when states were weak and law was not dominant, the tribe was the guarantor of security, food, and honor. But the problem is that we have not updated that old structure in line with a changing world. The world has moved from tribes to nations, but we still remain within tribal and clan boundaries.

Another important aspect of tribal psychology is that leadership is selected based on lineage and affiliation rather than merit. In many places, the question is not who is knowledgeable, who has vision, who can sacrifice, or who is capable but rather which family they belong to and which tribe they are associated with. This mindset has allowed incompetent leaders to come forward while capable and knowledgeable people are left behind.

This form of tribal mentality also demands loyalty rather than accountability. In tribal thinking, leaders are not questioned; they are defended no matter how wrong their actions may be. This is why the culture of accountability is weak in our society and corruption has deeply rooted itself, making it extremely difficult to remove.

Similarly, love for language, culture, and history only becomes national when it is seen as the shared heritage of the entire nation. But in our case, even cultural pride sometimes takes the form of tribal competition. Each tribe tries to present itself as superior rather than seeing all Pashtuns as heirs to a shared civilizational heritage.

In addition, our media, educational institutions, and political organizations could play a major role in shaping national consciousness, but unfortunately many of them are also influenced by tribal and party-based interests. When curriculum, news, and politics serve narrow interests instead of national thinking, national consciousness cannot emerge from there.

Despite all this, signs of change are also visible. We see and hear that the younger generation is beginning to think beyond tribal identity and toward a national identity. Discussions about justice, equality, and shared national goals are increasing. The transition from tribal mindset to national mindset has begun; people are asking questions, raising criticism, and challenging traditional narratives. These are signs that tribal psychology is gradually losing its absolute dominance, and the seeds of national consciousness are being planted.

But this change will not happen on its own. It requires continuous conscious effort. Education must not only be a means of livelihood, but a means of transforming thought. Politics must be used for national service rather than personal power. And every Pashtun must ask themselves: Am I a representative of my tribe, or of my nation?

Until we transition from tribal psychology to national psychology, we will neither become a united nation nor achieve dignity and independence. The Pashtun nation will only become a true nation when it gives priority to law over tribe, principles over individuals, and national loyalty over limited loyalties.

The Pashtun today stands at a historical crossroads: either remain bound in the chains of tribal psychology, or begin a new journey in the light of national consciousness. This choice is in our hands, and history will decide based on that choice.

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